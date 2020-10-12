EU aims to cut methane by 53-55%

Only 24-30% of the methane greenhouse gas partly blamed for global warming comes from agriculture, according to this week’s EU Commission methane mitigation strategy.

Another 11-18% comes from coal, oil and gas, and other fossil fuels. Waste disposal is the source of 12-15%, and 41% comes from sources like wetlands and wildfires.

Methane is the second most important greenhouse gas contributor to climate change, after carbon dioxide, and addressing emissions is “important and urgent” as part of EU efforts to tackle global warming, the commission says.

Agriculture, waste and fuels are the three areas targeted for reductions.

However, lack of data and of agreed measurement methodologies hampers initiatives to contain methane emissions in these sectors, according to the strategy, which does not set limits on methane emissions, instead setting the stage for that to happen from 2025.

In the meantime, voluntary and business-led initiatives in methane emission reduction, and emissions monitoring, verification, and reporting, are recommended.

The EU is committed to methane reduction as part of its plan to reduce emissions 55% by 2030. At a global level, it is estimated reducing methane emissions associated with human activity by 50% over the next 30 years could mitigate global temperature change by 0.18 degrees Celsius.

Modelling suggests a methane reduction of 53-55% will be necessary in the EU.

Legislative initiatives will be considered from 2021, for “a robust, reliable and comprehensive framework for reducing methane emissions”, according to the strategy. The commission says the EU is responsible for only 5% of global methane emissions, and international co-operation will be key. As the largest energy importer, and a strong player in agriculture and waste sectors, the EU can encourage international action.

The commission strategy recommends establishment of an independent international methane emissions mechanism for the fossil fuel sector, before methane from waste and agriculture are tackled. The commission proposes a global satellite surveillance system for oil and gas facilities with disproportionately high-emissions of methane (fuel sector methane emissions have halved relative to 1990).

Emissions from waste and agriculture have fallen by a third and by about one fifth, respectively. Since the mid-1990s, landfill gas initiatives in the waste sector have reduced emissions.

Methane in agriculture is 80.7% from the rumens of cattle and sheep (enteric fermentation), 17.4% from manure management, and 1.2% from rice cultivation. According to the commission, agriculture is the sector with the second highest cost-effectiveness of methane reduction, through production of saleable biogas.

The main focus will be on best practice sharing for innovative methane-reducing technologies, animal diets, and breeding management. Targeted research will also contribute.

Methane is also a potent local air pollutant which causes serious health problems.

At the end of its life cycle, methane becomes carbon dioxide and water vapour, contributing further to climate change.