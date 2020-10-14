Dairygold Co-op finalises 2020 harvest grain, oilseed prices

Dairygold has finalised its 2020 harvest cereal prices, ranging from €160.21 per tonne for oats to €379.44 for oilseed rape (including VAT at 5.4%, oats at 20% moisture, oilseed rape at 9%).

Other prices, all 20% moisture, are €165.48 for barley, €192.88 for wheat, €197.10 for contract malting barley, €221.34 for beans, and €210.80 for non-contract beans.

The prices include a premium based on minimum purchase terms.

The co-op said grain markets have strengthened due to global supply and demand trends.