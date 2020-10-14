Dairygold Co-op finalises 2020 harvest grain, oilseed prices

€379.44 for oilseed rape at 9% moisture
Dairygold Co-op finalises 2020 harvest grain, oilseed prices

Dairygold to pay €165.48 for barley, €192.88 for wheat (including VAT at 5.4%, 20% moisture).

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 16:25
Stephen Cadogan

Dairygold has finalised its 2020 harvest cereal prices, ranging from €160.21 per tonne for oats to €379.44 for oilseed rape (including VAT at 5.4%, oats at 20% moisture, oilseed rape at 9%).

Other prices, all 20% moisture, are €165.48 for barley, €192.88 for wheat, €197.10 for contract malting barley, €221.34 for beans, and €210.80 for non-contract beans.

The prices include a premium based on minimum purchase terms.

The co-op said grain markets have strengthened due to global supply and demand trends.

More in this section

New agri-environmental measures ‘will deliver results for farmers’ New agri-environmental measures ‘will deliver results for farmers’
IFA launches Brexit Emergency Policy IFA launches Brexit Emergency Policy
Budget 2021: €1.8bn for Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Budget 2021: €1.8bn for Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices