New agri-environmental measures ‘will deliver results for farmers’

Focus on reducing emissions and meeting climate and environmental obligations
New agri-environmental measures ‘will deliver results for farmers’

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says that while climate change is a reality, farmers, more than most, are sensitive to the impact of extreme weather conditions. File Photo. 

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 15:18
Aisling Kiernan

Details of the new agri-environmental measures announced in Tuesday’s Budget 2021 have been provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Budget allocation will enable Ireland to draw down all EU funding for rural development at the earliest opportunity and allow for the continuation of environmental benefits under the various schemes.

The Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) currently delivers 60,500ha of Traditional Hay Meadows; 250,000 hectares of Low Input Permanent Pasture; and 8,600ha of wild bird cover.

Over 1.5 million trees and 1.1m of new hedgerows have been planted and maintained over the course of the scheme together with over 430,000 bee, bird and bat boxes.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said the “significant funding increase” would allow for new and existing agri-environment initiatives to be secured.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced details of new agri-environmental measures for the sector. File Photo. 
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced details of new agri-environmental measures for the sector. File Photo. 

“These are initiatives that will contribute to national and international strategies on climate change mitigation and the protection of biodiversity, air and water quality,” he added.

“As a Government, we have agreed that reducing emissions and meeting our climate and other environmental obligations are critical priorities.

“Climate change is a reality, and farmers, more than most, are sensitive to the impact of more extreme weather conditions.

“They are the people who produce the food we eat and they understand how extremes of rain, drought or storm force winds affect their production systems as well as their livelihoods”.

Meanwhile, the agri-environmental funding will ensure there is a “smooth transition” to the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and that farmers can continue to access current schemes “without interruption”.

Budget 2021 has also provided €879m in 2021 - for continued farm supports - including more than €628m for the Rural Development Programme (RDP).

The Department is extending existing RDP schemes including Areas Facing Natural Constraints (ANC), GLAS, Beef Data & Genomics Programme (BDGP), Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS), Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), Burren Programme, support for setting up Beef Producer Organisations (BPOs), Targeted Advisor Service for Animal Health (TASAH), GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings (GTFB) and Collaborative Farming.

Read More

IFA launches Brexit Emergency Policy

More in this section

IFA launches Brexit Emergency Policy IFA launches Brexit Emergency Policy
Budget 2021: €1.8bn for Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Budget 2021: €1.8bn for Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine
Budget 2021: Some measures ‘better late than never’ - ICSA Budget 2021: Some measures ‘better late than never’ - ICSA

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices