New agri-environmental measures ‘will deliver results for farmers’

Details of the new agri-environmental measures announced in Tuesday’s Budget 2021 have been provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Budget allocation will enable Ireland to draw down all EU funding for rural development at the earliest opportunity and allow for the continuation of environmental benefits under the various schemes.

The Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) currently delivers 60,500ha of Traditional Hay Meadows; 250,000 hectares of Low Input Permanent Pasture; and 8,600ha of wild bird cover.

Over 1.5 million trees and 1.1m of new hedgerows have been planted and maintained over the course of the scheme together with over 430,000 bee, bird and bat boxes.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said the “significant funding increase” would allow for new and existing agri-environment initiatives to be secured.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced details of new agri-environmental measures for the sector. File Photo.

“These are initiatives that will contribute to national and international strategies on climate change mitigation and the protection of biodiversity, air and water quality,” he added.

“As a Government, we have agreed that reducing emissions and meeting our climate and other environmental obligations are critical priorities.

“Climate change is a reality, and farmers, more than most, are sensitive to the impact of more extreme weather conditions.

“They are the people who produce the food we eat and they understand how extremes of rain, drought or storm force winds affect their production systems as well as their livelihoods”.

Meanwhile, the agri-environmental funding will ensure there is a “smooth transition” to the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and that farmers can continue to access current schemes “without interruption”.

Budget 2021 has also provided €879m in 2021 - for continued farm supports - including more than €628m for the Rural Development Programme (RDP).

The Department is extending existing RDP schemes including Areas Facing Natural Constraints (ANC), GLAS, Beef Data & Genomics Programme (BDGP), Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS), Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), Burren Programme, support for setting up Beef Producer Organisations (BPOs), Targeted Advisor Service for Animal Health (TASAH), GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings (GTFB) and Collaborative Farming.