€3m guide price for residential 158-acre farm in Co Waterford

This delightful offering is in the townland of Coolroe, just north of Clonea Power and close to the border with Tipperary
€3m guide price for residential 158-acre farm in Co Waterford

Aerial view of the 158-acre residential farm at Coolroe, near Clonea Power and Carrick-on-Suir

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 17:50
Conor Power

Another large residential farm holding has just come on the market in Co Waterford. The latest offering is a 157.8-acre farm in the townland of Coolroe, just north of Clonea Power and close to the border with Tipperary (just 5km south of Carrick-on-Suir).

The selling agents – Dungarvan-based Nicholas Dwane Auctioneers – say that this is “one of the finest farms to come on the market in Country Waterford in years.” A bold claim but it’s hard to deny that this farm is something of a rarity; its size making it a ready-to-go self-sufficient unit.

The residence at the heart of the property is an impressive two-storey home that was originally built around the time of the War of Independence and which has been extended and immaculately well maintained.

The land has been equally well looked after, consisting of mature grassland of excellent quality that has never been leased. It is laid out in ten waste-free units, well fenced and maintained. Currently used for beef fattening, the farm could easily be transformed back into a dairy farm, requiring the addition of a milking parlour to its array of outbuildings.

The farm has over a kilometre of public road frontage and comes with sizeable entitlements, details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.

The residence at the heart of the property in Coolroe, CarrickonSuir
The residence at the heart of the property in Coolroe, CarrickonSuir

“The farm is in the same family for generations,” says Nicholas, adding that the owner of the property is retiring from farming – hence the sale.

The interest so far has been strong, according to the agent, with plenty of interest emanating from a very active local dairy farming scene: “I’ve had a good few calls so far from various parts of Munster,” he says, “as well as from farther afield. I even had a couple from the Netherlands who contacted me about it.”

Although the owner’s preference is to sell it in its entirety, there is the option of buying it in two lots, divided evenly by the public road.

The price guide of €18,000 - €19,000 per acre is a strong one but farmland prices are clearly on a rising tide at the moment and rare holdings with quality land and house to match such as this one don’t come along every day of the week.

Read More

Knockane House Farm ‘on the market’ after reaching €1m guide price

More in this section

Budget 2021: €1.8bn for Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Budget 2021: €1.8bn for Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine
Budget 2021: Some measures ‘better late than never’ - ICSA Budget 2021: Some measures ‘better late than never’ - ICSA
10.6% increase in UK retail sales of primary beef helps Irish finishers 10.6% increase in UK retail sales of primary beef helps Irish finishers

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices