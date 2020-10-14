€3m guide price for residential 158-acre farm in Co Waterford

Another large residential farm holding has just come on the market in Co Waterford. The latest offering is a 157.8-acre farm in the townland of Coolroe, just north of Clonea Power and close to the border with Tipperary (just 5km south of Carrick-on-Suir).

The selling agents – Dungarvan-based Nicholas Dwane Auctioneers – say that this is “one of the finest farms to come on the market in Country Waterford in years.” A bold claim but it’s hard to deny that this farm is something of a rarity; its size making it a ready-to-go self-sufficient unit.

The residence at the heart of the property is an impressive two-storey home that was originally built around the time of the War of Independence and which has been extended and immaculately well maintained.

The land has been equally well looked after, consisting of mature grassland of excellent quality that has never been leased. It is laid out in ten waste-free units, well fenced and maintained. Currently used for beef fattening, the farm could easily be transformed back into a dairy farm, requiring the addition of a milking parlour to its array of outbuildings.

The farm has over a kilometre of public road frontage and comes with sizeable entitlements, details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.

The residence at the heart of the property in Coolroe, CarrickonSuir

“The farm is in the same family for generations,” says Nicholas, adding that the owner of the property is retiring from farming – hence the sale.

The interest so far has been strong, according to the agent, with plenty of interest emanating from a very active local dairy farming scene: “I’ve had a good few calls so far from various parts of Munster,” he says, “as well as from farther afield. I even had a couple from the Netherlands who contacted me about it.”

Although the owner’s preference is to sell it in its entirety, there is the option of buying it in two lots, divided evenly by the public road.

The price guide of €18,000 - €19,000 per acre is a strong one but farmland prices are clearly on a rising tide at the moment and rare holdings with quality land and house to match such as this one don’t come along every day of the week.