Dairy industry saves the day with a 6% increase in exports

Our dairy farmers have played a stormer again, along with their co-operatives who process their milk.

Only about one Irish farmer in every six is a dairy farmer, but year after year, they prove they are the elite.

This time around, dairy farmers and their industry have come to the rescue by increasing the value of our dairy exports by 6%.

Figures for the first seven months of 2020 show that their great performance in a world disrupted by Covid-19 has helped to maintain the important exports success of Irish food and drink.

Ireland exports some 90% of the food we produce, and when the hospitality sector shut down across Europe, and beyond, in the spring, it left a huge hole in the demand for Irish food.

There were notable slumps in exports, down 17% for beverages, 11% for fish, and 8% for beef, to the end of July.

Overall, agrifood exports fell by 11% in April, but partially recovered afterwards, and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was able to report last week that overall exports for the first seven months to the end of July fell by just 1.9% in value, compared to the same period last year.

The saviour was dairy exports, increasing 6%.

Small wonder then that the Minister recently graciously thanked all those in the dairy sector for their commitment in keeping supply chains operating effectively throughout the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, ‘‘Keeping milk and dairy products moving from farm to processor to the marketplace has taken a herculean effort by all.

“It reflects the commitment and collective effort which characterises the dairy sector in Ireland.’’

He also acknowledged the good work being done in improving the environmental performance of the sector.

Can the success of dairy continue?

There was a good omen on Tuesday when Lakeland Dairies, our largest dairy processing co-operative, got the monthly price announcements going, with a 1c per litre milk price rise.

The co-op said there is some stability in global dairy markets, but growing worries about global supply and demand, with the danger of a global surge in milk supply ahead of the critical Christmas season, and extra dairy product coming from private storage.

Stop-start demand due to Covid-19, and uncertainty around an EU-UK Free Trade Agreement are worries too.

The biggest milk processor, Glanbia, followed up with a 0.4 cpl increase. Management there said dairy consumption and exports have been resilient, with prices reasonably steady, but Covid-19 continues to impact on markets.

Can dairy continue to be the highest-earning and highest investing farming sector?

Can it continue to handle change as well as it did during the substantial structural changes on Irish dairy farms in preparation for, and since the abolition of EU milk quota in 2015?

That went well, with milk production increasing and production efficiency improving.

Consistent industry progress hasn’t happened by accident. Surveys show that hours worked are highest on dairy farms. And the well-managed co-operative nature of the industry’s make-up is a great asset.

Of course, grass for low-cost milk production is Ireland’s greatest dairy asset, and it even got a mention in the European Commission’s recently published short-term outlook report for EU agricultural markets.

It was noted that Ireland again had the EU’s strongest growth in milk production this year so far (up 5%) “thanks to its grass quality”.

The other good news in the short-term outlook report is that the Commission, usually prudent in its projections, sees good prospects for dairy in 2021.

Noting the limited impact of the Covid-19 crisis on food markets, “thanks to the resilience of the food chain”, it held out hope of food demand increasing into 2021, due to the much-restricted foodservice sector adjusting its distribution, by switching to e-commerce and takeaways.

This would enable further growth of direct sales, continuing into 2021, in response to reinforced consumer demand for local food. This will support the recovery of dairy consumption, predicted the Commission.

It welcomed the 2020 recovery in the EU of both dairy and meat prices as the Covid-19 crisis receded, strong milk delivery growth, a positive EU trade balance in meat, and EU olive oil exports reaching a new record level. But EU dairy is also on the way to setting new records this year, and building on them next year.

EU butter, of which Ireland is a significant exporter, has been a star product, heading for a record high level of exports in 2020, and with sales likely to benefit in 2021 from restaurants switching to takeaways and e-commerce.

Skim milk powder exports are expected to reach the second-highest ever level, and a further 3% growth is predicted in 2021.

So far in 2020, the EU’s whole milk powder exports increased 12%, but increasing competition from New Zealand may halt that growth in 2021.

Global demand for EU cheeses remained positive in 2020, with exports expected to grow by 5%. European Commission experts predict Covid-19 adjustments in foodservice and retail should help EU cheese sales to grow by 0.5%. With cheese production growing, more whey is produced, up 3% in 2020, with exports on course for a 5% increase.

Covid-19 wasn’t all bad; lockdowns increased consumption of drinking milk, a product for which sales have been in long term decline, but for which there was increased domestic and export demand this year, with a1.5% increase in sales.

EU milk production growth is predicted to fall from this year’s expected 1% to 0.8% next year. It is noted that EU prices remained relatively stable in 2020, despite the increasing global milk supply.

The EU’s fresh dairy products are on course for an 8% increase in exports in 2020.