Relief all round in Budget designed to lift pressure

Two major assumptions underpinned Tuesday’s Budget 2021 -- no bi-lateral trade agreement between the UK and EU, and the continued presence of Covid-19 in 2021 with no widely available vaccine.

Minister Paschal Donohoe’s budget pronouncements were in the main a matter of relief.

In contrast to the budgets of the recession, easing of pressure on people seemed to be the order of the day.

The main tax relief measure announced was the reduction in VAT from 13.5% to 9% for the hospitality sector, available from November 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021.

There is no change to income tax, tax bands, or tax credits, but a slight easing of the second USC band, increasing the threshold below which it applies by €203, from €20,484 to €20,687 with a view to taking low wage workers out of the higher USC tax band.

SMEs were rightly recognised in the Budget as the backbone of our domestic economy. A range of supports including the credit guarantee scheme and the SBCI working capital scheme, as well as a continuation of the wage subsidy scheme, non-application of rates, and a new grant scheme based on 2019 turnover, are introduced, with almost immediate effect for those most affected by the pandemic, and offering such businesses a lifeline.

For farmers, it is a huge relief that Consanguinity (Stamp Duty) Relief is being extended in its present format until December 31, 2023. This key relief reduces the stamp duty that would otherwise apply on the transfer of agricultural property between relatives, from 7.5% to 1%.

Without this, stamp duty would be applicable on the transfer of most farm holdings, and even young trained farmers would be liable to stamp duty at a whopping 7.5% on receiving a gift of land worth more than €933,000.

Farm Consolidation (Stamp Duty) Relief which allows a low rate of stamp duty where a farmer sells an outside block to buy a block closer to home is also being extended in its present format until December 31, 2022.

The majority of farmers will also benefit from an increase in the flat-rate addition of VAT from 5.4% to 5.6%. This will be worth an estimated €10m to Ireland’s farmers. Additionally, farmers and other self-employed people will benefit from an increase in the earned income credit from €1,500 to €1,650 per annum.

For employees working from home, where an employer pays up to €3.20 per day to the employee, such payments are not to be taxed as a Benefit in Kind.

On the other hand, farmers and other business people will face higher fuel costs for 2021, and rising each year thereafter as a result of an uplift in the carbon tax charge by €7.50 per ton each year. This will add about 2 cents per litre for green diesel each year from here to 2030. Farmers can claim a double deduction for the carbon element of their green diesel bill, which lessens the blow, but no such relief is available to contractors or hauliers, meaning farmers will face indirect hikes to their cost base as a result of the carbon tax increases.

The hike in carbon tax was applied to motor fuels effective from midnight, October 13, and from May 1, 2021, for other fuels, thus reducing the impact on this winter’s home heating costs.

Also on the tax side was announced an extension of Help to Buy additional measures introduced on July 23, 2020, to the end of 2021. The Help to Buy (also applicable to self-builds) allows a qualifying applicant to claim income tax relief of up to the lesser of €30,000 or 10% of the purchase price of a new home.

On the motor tax side, a new 20-band VRT table in being introduced, with VRT rates for really efficient cars being significantly reduced. Currently, the lowest rate is 14%, but it will be just 7% under the new scheme effective from January 1, 2021, this will favour electric and hybrid cars.

Rates and bands are realigned to take account of more realistic test results of carbon emissions. Used imports with have carbon emissions uplifted to match modern testing methods, this will result in potentially significantly higher VRT/NOX surcharges on imported cars.

As with VRT, motor tax reform is being introduced in line with Government climate action commitments, and in the context of the transition to a new vehicle emissions test procedure called WLTP. From 2021, there will be three motor tax tables in operation:

1. The pre-July 2008 table based on engine size.

2. Cars registered up to 31/12/2020 and those from 2021 which are NEDC tested only.

3. Cars registered from 1/1/2021 (WLTP Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle test procedure tested cars).

4. For persons considering purchasing a used car import or a new car, it would be worthwhile checking out what the motor tax rates will be, going forward, should the car be registered prior to year-end.

5. Some car owners who bought cars in 2007 and early 2008 were locked into penal motor tax systems for the remainder of the vehicles’ useful lives, so it might be worth working out the savings, if any, that could be available for a pre-2021 registration.

Finally, on the tax side, those approaching pension age will be glad to note that the move to increase the pension age to 67 has been deferred, pending a review.

Apart from the tax side, the main budget announcements dealt with continued business support, supplementary welfare, and heaping money into the health service.

Some of the highlights include increasing the health budget to over €22 billion in 2021, the largest in the history of the State. Nearly €22bn is allocated to social welfare, and the capital budget increases from €8.1bn to €9.7bn.

Unusually, the budget also has seen the introduction of contingency funds and flexibility within department allocations to allow for changes in circumstances.