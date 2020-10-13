Lamb deals for up to 530c and some concessions on weight

The lamb trade has remained very steady at the factories for this week, amid reports that supplies are tightening and processors are having to work harder to maintain the level of intake.

There are reports from around the country that sheep farmers with factory-fit lambs are availing of the relatively strong market to negotiate a decent top up on the quoted base prices of 490-510 cents/kg, which are largely unchanged from a week earlier.

Deals for up to 530 cents/kg, and some concessions on weight limits are reported, as demand remains firm and supplies have tightened.

The average sheepmeat price in 2020 has been about 42c/kg higher than the 2019 price.

The trade at the marts on Monday was reported to be steady or good, depending on location, and the supply on offer.

There was a small sale of 300 head at Corrin Mart where the trade was described as good.

Butchers’ lambs sold for up to €72 over.

The top price of €125 was paid for a pen of 14 weighing 53 kgs.

A pen of three weighing 52 kgs sold for €124, and a pen of 12 weighing 53 kgs made €122.

Factory type lambs sold for up to €55 over.

At Kilkenny Mart on Monday, there were 670 head on offer for a firm trade.

Butchers paid up to €66 over, with a top price of €117 for a pen of 15 weighing 51 kgs.

A pen of 12 weighing 52 kgs sold for €116, and a pen of ten weighing 50 kgs made €114, while factory lambs sold for up to €63 over.