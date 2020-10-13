10.6% increase in retail sales of primary beef in the UK helps Irish finishers

The good news for beef finishers is that prices on offer at the factories remain unchanged.

It is good news because the season is moving on, and cattle supplies are steadily moving off farms without price cuts by processors.

Still, there is not much of a profit margin for summer finishers who bought forward animals last spring, despite livestock thriving well through the summer and autumn.

Those summer finishers need every cent that they are getting to break-even or make a small profit, and need a good few cents more if they were to achieve a longer term sustainable profit.

Otherwise, the outflow of farmers from livestock production into dairy farming over the past half-decade since the lifting of the EU milk quota restriction will continue to provide the evidence of where farmers see a future for them and their families.

The average price paid for R3 steers so far this year is €3.62/kg excl. VAT, which is 4c/kg below the same period in 2019.

For the time being, a number of factors underpin the trade for livestock.

Export markets for beef are satisfactory, with a surge in beef sales reported in the UK. The most recent report, for the 12 weeks to September 6, showed retail sales of primary beef in the UK up 10.6% year-on-year in volume, with sales of mince, steaks and burgers having performed particularly well.

Processors have a ready market and any attempt to cut cattle prices could prove costly for them if finishers responded by holding back supplies.

So steer prices remain on a base of 360 cents/kg, very solid, but no more than that being paid.

Heifers are generally trading at 365 cents/kg, with some scope to negotiate deals for a base of up to 370 cents/kg for quality lots.

Young bulls continue to sell in small quantities at 350-355 cents/kg for R-grade, and some choice animals capable of making up to 360 cents/kg. The price for O-grade young bulls is in a 340-345 cents/kg range.

The best of the cows make up to 330 cents/kg, and in exceptional cases, a top price of 340 cents/kg has been reported for very good quality R-grade cows. O-grade cows are making up to 310 cents/kg, and the better P-graders are realising up to 300 cents/kg.