TB trends continue to deteriorate

Latest figures show 2,813 herds are currently restricted in Ireland due to Bovine TB.

The highest levels of the disease can be found in Monaghan, Cavan and Louth while a targeted control plan is in place in Cork, Clare, Cavan, Monaghan, Westmeath and Meath.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine also confirmed this week that in the 12 months to the end of September 2020, 4,492 herds have been restricted.

In the same period the number of reactors identified through a combination of Skin Testing and Gamma Interferon Testing (GIF) included 21,289.

At the end of September 2020, National Herd Incidence was 4.25%.

“There are higher levels of bTB in the north-east of Ireland - Monaghan, Cavan, Louth and North Meath - as well as parts of Clare, Cork, Galway and Wicklow,” a spokesperson said.

“A targeted High Impact bTb Control Plan has been in place in Monaghan and parts of Cavan, Meath, Louth, Westmeath, Offaly, Cork and Clare.

“While bTB disease is low relative to historical levels, TB herd incidence and reactor numbers have been gradually increasing since 2016.

“The pace of deterioration has accelerated in 2020; Herd Incidence is now at its highest level since 2012 and reactor numbers are at 2009 rates.

Meanwhile, the Department will be texting farmers to ask them to notify the presence of badger setts on their land.

Farmers are being advised to “not under any circumstances” interfere with badgers or their setts as it is an offence under the Wildlife Act.