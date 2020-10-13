‘Some positives in Budget but Brexit looms large for farming’

While praising the renewal of essential tax reliefs and the equalisation of the self-employed tax credit with the PAYE credit as well as continued funding of farm schemes announced in today’s Budget, Irish Farmers’ Association President, Tim Culinan said it should also have acknowledged “the emergency coming in the form of Brexit”.

The Budget saw Consanguinity Relief - which provides for a reduced 1% rate of stamp duty on transfers of agricultural land between family members - extended; Stamp Duty extended and an allocation of €1.8b to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine which is expected to appoint a new food ombudsman in the coming weeks.

"We fully accept the challenges facing the State from COVID-19, but we have a further emergency coming in the form of Brexit,” added Mr Cullinan.,

“This Budget needed to give more acknowledgement to the imminent threat of Brexit.

“In 2019, €110m was set aside for a Brexit reserve; we need immediate clarity on the status of this fund and what precisely has been set aside for Brexit.

“We cannot rely on the EU contingency fund alone.” Meanwhile, with regard to the announcement of a new food ombudsman, the IFA president said that while the move was significant “this must cover the entire food chain and have real teeth”.

"The pilot agri-environment schemes will require consultation; however, we need to be clear that carbon tax will impact disproportionately on farmers,” he continued.

“The increase in the carbon tax will increase the burden on farmers by an extra €6m bringing the total annual cost to over €25m with no alternatives available.

"It is positive to see an allocation for the rollover of farm schemes as part of the CAP transition including GLAS, ANC, TAMS, suckler cow (BDGP & BEEP-S), sheep welfare, and organics "Farm schemes must remain a central part of Government policy, particularly for the low-income dry stock sector.

"Direct payments are a huge part of family farm incomes.

"Targeted schemes are increasingly important, many of which have a significant climate action element."