Budget measures don’t go far enough: ‘Lack of action on farm income volatility’ - ICMSA

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) says the measures introduced by today’s budgets don’t go far enough for the agri-sector.

It’s President, Pat McCormack - who was speaking in the aftermath of today’s Budget which saw an extension of both the Consanguinity and Stamp Duty Restructuring reliefs - said that while there was a number of positive outcomes, “there is a continued lack of action by the Government on farm income volatility”.

Mr McCormack also highlighted how the increase in Self Employed Earned Income Credit by €150 up to €1,650 means the allowance has “finally reached parity with PAYE” and the increase in Farmer VAT Flat Rate Addition from 5.4% to 5.6% “is also welcome”.

However, he expressed disappointment over the fact that measures were not introduced to tackle what he described, as “the long-standing and utterly destructive problem of excess income volatility” as well as a lack of any meaningful Revenue-approved tool that would allow farmers to deposit money in ‘good’ years that they could subsequently access in ‘bad’ years.

“ICMSA had submitted a tried-and-tested Farm Management Deposit Scheme that would have been operated and regulated by the Revenue and which met, exactly, the requirements for such a tax-complicit farmer scheme,” he added.

“It was profoundly disappointing that, yet again, the Government had not looked at this recurring problem with the necessary degree of confidence and commitment.”

On the funding of farm schemes, Mr McCormack welcomed the Є1.8b funding allocation for the Department of Agriculture, food & Marine which will support the extension of schemes such as GLAS and ANC; agri-food exports and a new food ombudsman.

“I welcome the commitment to introduce new environmental measures to support environmental beneficial actions by farmers not currently in agri-environmental schemes,” he continued.

“While the farming and agri-food sector accepted and agreed with the measures introduced to deal with and get past the present pandemic, greater clarity is required in relation to what supports will be available for primary producers in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“The Government must not allow its focus to slip from the multi-billion Euro threat to our farming and food sectors that a disorganised and disruptive Brexit represents.”