Agri-food exports for first seven months dropped only 1.9%

Agri-food exports for the first seven months of 2020 dropped only 1.9% in value, compared to 2019.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said last week that exports to seven of Ireland’s top ten destinations are down, with the largest decrease in countries where Covid-19 has been most severe.

Exports of beverages are down 17%, exports of fish are down 11%, while beef exports are down 8% in value to the end of July.

In contrast, dairy exports have increased by 6% for the same period.

Ireland exports 90% of its food. Due to the shutdown of the hospitality sector in many countries, exports dropped by 11% in April but has since partially recovered.

While food retail demand increased, it did not offset the decline in demand from the foodservice industry across Europe, and beyond, which experienced a near-total collapse in demand.

In the first few months of the pandemic, there were lower prices across all commodities. While these have stabilised, and risen in some cases, they still remain relatively low, especially beef prices.

Live exports of cattle were severely affected earlier in the year, particularly the export of calves to continental Europe in the spring, because of the collapse of foodservice demand for veal on the Continent.

Agri-food exporters will face their next big test two and a half months from now, when the UK will be outside of the EU Single Market and customs union.

Notwithstanding the significant amount of preparation already completed, some degree of delay in the movement of animals and goods will be inevitable from January 1, 2021, with new customs and regulatory requirements.

For exporters, export certification requirements for the movement of goods to Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales) will be introduced by the UK on a phased basis from January.

Minister McConalogue said complying with customs and regulatory requirements will increase the cost of trade, and result in delays in the movement of goods, although every effort will be made to ensure the minimum possible disruption to trade flows and supply chains.

Any business that moves animals and goods to, through, or from Great Britain, will be subject to a range of customs formalities and regulatory requirements that do not apply to such trade today. It is essential that businesses, no matter how small, understand the impact these rules and processes will have on their operations.

Many of these changes will not apply to trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The withdrawal agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol provide for one island from a food point of view, and that it would be tariff-free.

The Government’s July jobs stimulus included a €20 million Brexit fund to help small and medium-sized enterprises prepare for the new customs arrangements. Included is a ready-for-customs grant available through Enterprise Ireland, offering up to €9,000 per eligible employee hired or deployed in a dedicated customs role.

€5 billion has been put aside by the EU for Brexit adjustments. “We would get a significant proportion of that fund and we would be in a position to fully support our agri-food sector during that period, with the undoubted change and shock that would ensue,” said Minister McConalogue.