New research findings indicate that a disease associated with sheep abortions and cats globally causes between 150,000 and 335,000 cases of schizophrenia in humans, accounts for between 2.1 and 10.2 million non-fatal traffic accidents, and between 0.5 and 2.9 million non-fatal suicide attempts.

A Royal Veterinary College (RVC) study, published in Trends in Parasitology, suggests that the human infection burden of Toxoplasma gondii (T gondii), a globally distributed parasitic infection, has been greatly underestimated.

Cats are the hosts of the parasite, becoming infected when they start hunting and eat infected wild birds and rodents. There is widespread environmental contamination, and many millions of people are infected but very few have symptoms because a healthy immune system usually keeps the parasite from causing illness.

However, a Toxoplasma infection could cause serious health problems for pregnant women and for individuals who have compromised immune systems. Hence the advice for pregnant women to avoid contact with ewes at lambing time, or with the other main sources of infection, which are eating undercooked meat, or careless contact with anything contaminated with cat faeces.

The RVC research highlights the considerable number of human psychiatric and behavioural conditions that T gondii may cause, including some cases of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and epilepsy.

The zoonotic parasite is estimated to infect up to a third of humans.

And the RVC study of published data highlighted that otherwise healthy T gondii–infected people have a higher risk of developing auto-immune, psychiatric and behavioural conditions, including an increased risk of addiction, suicide attempts, and even traffic accidents.

Gregory Milne at the RVC said: “While it has been suspected since as early as the 1950s that T gondii infection might cause neurological diseases like schizophrenia, the scale of the problem has often not been truly appreciated."

Professor Fuller Torrey, founder and former director of the Stanley Medical Research Institute and founder of the Treatment Advocacy Center, said: “The public health consequences of T gondii infections have been seriously underestimated.”

T gondii is very common in cat faeces, raw meat, raw vegetables, and soil. While the parasite generally replicates in its definitive host, the cat, it is an opportunistic parasite of many other hosts including humans.

Cats may eat a persistently infected small animal, like a mouse, and the Toxoplasma reproduces in the gut of the cat, and develops into the infective stage, before passing out in the faeces onto food or water, from which sheep can be infected.

It is one of the major causes of abortion in sheep, also causing stillbirths, mummified lambs, and the birth of weak lambs.

The human or the sheep can also be infected via cuts and scratches.

Toxoplasma is one of the many diseases that can pass from animal to human, known as zoonotic diseases, including Brucellosis, TB, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, Leptospirosis, Orf Virus, Ringworm, Salmonella, and Tetanus.

According to Teagasc sources, pregnant women should be aware of the risks of Toxoplasmosis, and avoid working with sheep.

Toxoplasmosis and enzootic abortion can be prevented by vaccination of breeding ewes, using handwashing facilities, and safely disposing of cat faeces.