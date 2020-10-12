Mapping of badger setts ‘a positive step’ in eradicating TB

The Irish Farmers’ Association's (IFA) Animal Health Chairman, Pat Farrell, said the Department of Agriculture, food and the Marine’s request for information on the location of badger setts is “a positive move in addressing the main driver of TB in Ireland”.

Mr Farrell’s comments come in the aftermath of a commitment made by the Department last week to “renew communications and engagement with farmers” on the issue.

IFA had sought a detailed survey of the entire country to ensure all setts were mapped, thus allowing for what it describes as “an effective Wildlife Control Programme”.

Meanwhile, Mr Farrell has urged all farmers to ensure setts on their land are notified to the local department office through the numbers provided for each county in the text messages that will be issued.

“Farmers will not be found wanting in supporting the Department in ensuring all setts are mapped, but this alone will not eradicate TB,” he added.

“The Department must have the resources in place to carry out efficient captures of all of these setts.”

Mr Farrell went on to say that to “effectively address” the TB issue in wildlife it would be “vital” to reduce the levels in cattle.

“The programme must also include proactively reducing densities of susceptible wildlife in advance of major infrastructural works to stop the spread of the disease.

“In addition, the ever-increasing deer population must be brought under control to remove this route of disease spread to cattle.”

The IFA chairman pointed to how an enhanced and effective wildlife control programme is a “key component” of the TB programme, but that additional work is needed in on-farm investigations and in the financial supports for farmers whose farms are under TB controls.

“IFA is awaiting the draft TB strategy which is to be issued to the TB Forum stakeholders in order to commence direct discussions with the Department of Agriculture on a TB programme that will achieve eradication and reduce the cost burden on farms,” concluded Mr Farrell.