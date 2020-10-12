More than €1m in funding allocated to Cork’s seafood sector

A number of seafood processing companies across the country have been awarded grants by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under its European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF).

A total of €1.4m has been allocated, half of which was co-funded by the Government and 50% of which came from the EU.

Local recipients in the Seafood Processing Capital Investment Scheme 2020 includes Shellfish De La Mer, Cork (€130,723); Good Fish Processing, Carrigaline, Cork (€449,979); Keohane Seafoods Unlimited, Cork (€463,899).

Keohane Seafoods Unlimited, Cork, also received €36,300 under the Seafood Innovation and Business Planning Scheme.

Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD said 2020 has been “a difficult year for our seafood sector” as it has been for the Irish economy as a whole.

“It is heartening to see many of our leading seafood processors continue to invest to further grow their businesses.

“I am delighted to support these eight seafood processors in building for the future.

“Although the processing sector continues to face challenges, with the pandemic continuing to impact on world markets and uncertainties and risks around the ongoing trade negotiations with the UK, there are also many opportunities to continue to develop and prosper, as companies adapt and innovate to unlock the market opportunities that are available for quality Irish seafood products.”

Other grant recipients include Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd, Monaghan; Rockabill Seafood Ltd, Dublin; Atlantis Seafood Wexford Ltd; Kish Fish Company Ltd, Dublin; Breizon Ltd, Galway.

Ireland’s EMFF Operational Programme 2014-2020 is providing €240m in funding to the seafood sector including fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing from 2014 to 2020.