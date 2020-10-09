‘Reassurances’ that BPS payments will run on October 16

Both the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) have confirmed that they have been ‘reassured” by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that 70% of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will be advanced by the middle of October.

The news emerged during discussions on the new Farmers’ Charter of Rights on Thursday as the sector prepares for the expiration of the current charter at the end of December.

While acknowledging the progress made on the delivery of the BPS/Greening payment over the last number of years, ICMSA’s Deputy President, Lorcan McCabe said he remained “confident” that the 2020 payment run will be on schedule.

“The Department confirmed that 7,376 query letters were issued to farmers before September 15, and any farmer who had received such a letter should respond immediately so that their payment can be processed without further delay,” he added.

Lorcan McCabe, Deputy President ICMSA. File Photo.

“The 70% advance payment is hugely important in terms of paying the annual farm bills and its delivery to the maximum number of farmers on October 16, is critical in terms of the farm’s financial calendar.” IFA’s Brian Rushe said it was “absolutely essential” that there be no delay in payments this year.

“All farmers must be paid their advance BPS on Friday week,” he added.

“It’s critical that advance payments on uncompleted inspection cases are made next week, as previously agreed.

“Over 129,000 farmers are making a BPS application across all the schemes and with the severe income problems from the COVID-19 crisis this year, it is absolutely essential that all farmers are paid on all schemes on time in line with the deadlines in the Charter.”

Meanwhile, the Department confirmed that it is making ANC payments twice weekly and gave assurances - at the meeting - that the remaining farmers will be paid their advance payment as soon as they meet the required stocking density.

It also confirmed that 28,095 farmers have applied for the COVID-19 Beef Finisher Payment (BFP) equating to approximately €46m and that while inspections are continuing in line with COVID-19 HSE guidelines, “inspectors will adhere to HSE protocol with regard to social distancing; mask wearing; and posting the follow up paperwork to the farmer”.