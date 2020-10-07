Farms hit by ‘out of control’ illegal dumping 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has taken steps to remove legal doubts about using CCTV evidence in illegal dumping cases, after being told that councils are prevented from using CCTV footage to prosecute illegal dumpers, including those who dump on farmland.

The matter arose in the Dáil last week when Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish said a person caught on CCTV cameras in the act of dumping illegally cannot be brought to court on the basis of that evidence, in many parts of the country.

Mr Grealish said: “Illegal dumping has gotten completely out of control all over the country in the past few years and it will get worse unless drastic action is taken urgently.

“I sent pictures to the Taoiseach’s office on Monday to show him what is happening in just one case on the outskirts of Galway City.

“I could send him hundreds of examples of cases, as could all members in this House.

“People arrive late at night and just dump rubbish on the side of the road or in a farmer’s field.

“I am talking here about van loads of rubbish, not just a few bags.

“It is then left up to farmers, local communities and local authorities to clean up the mess, at huge cost.

“These people keep coming back and keep dumping, because they are getting away with it and they know that they will not be caught, because gardaí and the local authorities do not have the resources to catch them.”

“I have seen rubbish, including empty paint cans and dead animals, in streams and rivers that feed into the lakes that supply our drinking water.

“The craziest aspect of all of this is that councils are being prevented from using CCTV footage to prosecute people carrying out this dumping, because of a ridiculous ruling by the Data Protection Commissioner.

“Galway County Council is one of the local authorities that was specifically ordered not to use CCTV images by the DPC, following an audit.

“To add to the craziness, many other local authorities around the country continue to use CCTV footage as evidence in court cases, because they have not received a similar order from the DPC as of yet.”

Mr Grealish called for a specialist taskforce to deal with the illegal dumping “epidemic”.

“If a vehicle or van loaded with rubbish is stopped and the person driving it has no waste disposal permit, or if he or she is observed illegally dumping, gardaí and local authorities must have the power to seize the vehicle and a substantial fine in excess of €5,000 must be paid before that vehicle is released.”

The Taoiseach said the photographs that the TD sent to his office are quite shocking in terms of the appalling levels of dumping in which people are engaging. “Illegal dumping is an attack on our society, our communities and our pristine landscape, and there should be zero tolerance for that type of behaviour.

“The fines are quite significant for those found to be responsible for the unauthorised disposal of waste.

“There is a maximum fine of €5,000 on summary conviction and or imprisonment for up to 12 months, with a maximum fine of €15m in the Circuit Court on conviction on indictment and or imprisonment for up to ten years for more serious breaches.

“My understanding is the Data Protection Commissioner has written to the minister for environment, climate and communications concerning data protection issues with the use of CCTV cameras for litter and waste enforcement purposes.

“Apparently, it is the view of the Data Protection Commissioner that although the Litter Pollution Acts and the Waste Management Act provide councils with powers to prevent, investigate, detect and prosecute littering and dumping offences, the Acts do not provide for processing of images of members of the public using CCTV footage.

“This advice is currently being considered by the Minister, Deputy Eamon Ryan, and his department, and is subject to legal consideration and advice.

The Taoiseach said, “In my view, privacy rights should not apply to people who are dumping illegally, and if legislation is required to correct this, then it will be brought about urgently.

“I think CCTV should be used to catch illegal dumpers and to prosecute them, and there should be no issue around that.

“CCTV evidence should be available to be used in evidence against people who are doing this on a consistent basis.

“If legislation has to be brought in, it should be brought in very urgently.

The Taoiseach said he will ask Mr Ryan if the powers and capacity of the local authorities can be strengthened to make sure there is no legal doubt about the utilisation of CCTV in terms of gathering evidence to investigate and detect illegal dumping, and to prosecute those responsible for illegal dumping.