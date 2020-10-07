€16,000 per acre guide price for Cashel grassland

The 60 acres of grassland for sale in the townland of Camus, 4km from Cashel, Co Tipperary, is high-quality land available in four possible lots.

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 16:50
Conor Power

South Tipperary has seen the most dramatic price trends in the agricultural land scene in Munster over the last year or two, and demand for quality land in this part of the world continues unabated.

A 60-acre parcel of grassland near Cashel is currently being offered by Thurles-based auctioneers Thomas V Ryan. The property, located in the townland of Camus just 4km from Cashel, consists of high-quality land available in four possible lots.

Lot 1 comprises two roadside fields totalling 8.25 acres.

Lot 2 is a 25.25-acre roadside holding that includes a house in need of repair and outbuildings including a three-span hay shed.

Lot 3 consists of 26.5 acres of slightly elevated lands across the road from Lot 2.

Lot 4 is the entire holding.

Selling agent Vincent Ryan describes the property as a “prime holding” set just metres off the Cashel-Dundrum road.

“This area is synonymous with the equestrian world and top-class farmland,” says Vincent. “The lands on offer here are suitable for a variety of agricultural purposes, and enjoy extensive road frontage with the potential for lot subdivision.

“It is rare,” he adds, “for a holding of this size to have the benefit of such an amount of road frontage.”

The house is in what the agents describe as a “shell state” with the land quality being of primary importance.

The price guide of €965,000 (€16,000/acre) is in line with the kind of prices that have been set here in recent times.

The question of whether it will be sold as one, or in separate lots, will have a bearing on the final sale price.

