Finance minister rules out requested tax and stampduty concessions

Few can expect giveaways in next Tuesday’s Budget, after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned of exceptional circumstances arising from Covid-19, forcing the Government to draw down its €1.5 billion Rainy Day Fund.

For farmers, two such giveaways were ruled out last week, when Mr Donohoe shot down requests for certain changes in inheritance tax rules and stamp duty on farmland that could help farmers.

He was asked in the Dáil by Galway East Independent TD Seán Canney if inheritance tax relief can be extended to “favourite successor” relief, and if he could reduce stamp duty in agriculture from 7.5% to 1%-2%.

The answer was negative in both cases, with Mr Donohoe saying there are currently no plans to extend the CAT favourite niece or nephew relief, or to amend the operation of CAT Agricultural Relief, to allow for the nomination of a favourite successor.

“In my view, there are already very generous rules in relation to inheritance tax on agricultural property,” he said. On stamp duty, he said all land is classified as non-residential property for stamp duty purposes.

Any re-categorisation of agricultural land by size or otherwise for the purposes of stamp duty, would not be appropriate as it would be inequitable in terms of providing agriculture with an additional advantage over other forms of business.

He said a number of stamp duty related reliefs which considerably reduce the applicable rate on agricultural land for qualifying acquisitions are currently available, including Farm Consolidation Relief, the Young Trained Farmer Stamp Duty Relief and Consanguinity Relief, but he has no plans to amend the status of agricultural property for the purposes of stamp duty.