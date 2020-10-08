Challenges ahead for food and drink sector as Covid-19 restrictions hamper economy

While the agri-food sector is holding its ground, it faces challenges, nonetheless, because of Covid-19 and Brexit.

The Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine report which was launched this week by Minister Charlie McConalogue pointed to how the sector plays “a vital role” in the Irish economy - employing 164,400 people or 7.1% of total employment last year.

137,500 farms are collectively producing over €8bn in output while 770,000 hectares is covered in forestry and more than 2,000 fishing vessels and aquaculture sites produce fish with an export value of €577m.

Meanwhile, outside of Dublin and the mid-east region, the sector provides between 10% and 14% of employment.

“The agri-food sector makes a significant contribution to employment in rural and coastal areas in particular,” the report said.

“Beyond direct employment, the sector plays a key role in the wider rural and local economy, with estimates for output multipliers ranging from around 2.5 for beef, 2.0 for dairy and food processing, compared with an average output multiplier of 1.4 for the rest of the economy and 1.2 for foreign-owned firms.”

Producing cheese for overseas markets. File Photo.

The annual review and outlook report also pointed to the food and drink sector, which it stated, “accounted for 38% of all exports of Irish owned client firms in 2018”.

“The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a major shock for all economies around the globe,” it continued.

“Given the uncertainty around the future path of the virus outbreak it is not possible to undertake traditional economic forecasts.

“The Economic and Social Research Institute (ERSI) in their Summer Quarterly Economic Commentary1 released in late May presented an analysis for the future prospects for the Irish economy under three different scenarios.

“In their baseline scenario they projected that Ireland’s GDP would be down 12%, exports down 8%, unemployment averaging 17% and a general government deficit of €28bn or 9% for 2020.” The EU’s 2020 Economic Forecast - which was released last May - projected that the EU economy would contract by 7.5% in 2020 and grow by around 6% in 2021.

Growth projections for the EU and Euro area had been revised down by around nine percentage points compared to the Autumn 2019 Economic Forecast.

“Each member state’s economic recovery will depend not only on the evolution of the pandemic in that country, but also on the structure of their economies and their capacity to respond with stabilising policies,” the review and outlook stated.

“The OECD Economic Outlook is the OECD’s twice-yearly analysis of the major economic trends and prospects for the next two years; the June Outlook focuses on two equally probable scenarios – one in which a second wave of infections, with renewed lockdowns, hits before the end of 2020 and one in which another major outbreak is avoided.

“The OECDs Outlook for Irelands predicts that the economy is set to contract strongly in the first half of 2020 amid a strict lockdown.

“Supportive economic policies are cushioning workers and businesses from the full impact of the shock.

“However, depressed confidence and impaired household and business balance sheets will hold back the recovery as the economy further reopens.”