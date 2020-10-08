Farmers say they are ‘ready to play their part’ in drive for zero emmissions

Farming is part of the climate solution and farmers must get credit for sequestering carbon on their farms.

These were the sentiments expressed by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in the aftermath of the publication of the Government’s Climate Action (Amendment) Bill which was launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this week.

The Climate Action Bill commits to zero emissions by 2050 and establishes a system of successive carbon budgets, starting in 2021.

Carbon budgets will include all greenhouse gases, with each five-year carbon budget allocating emissions ceilings to all relevant sectors.

IFA’s President, Tim Cullinan, said that while meeting the targets will be a challenge, “farmers are ready to play their part”.

“Farmers are already doing a lot and the sector has a roadmap set out as part of the Teagasc MAC Curve,” he continued.

“With the right supports and incentives, farmers can continue to play our part in the national effort by improving the carbon efficiency of our output.

“However, one of the real frustrations for farmers is that they are getting no credit for the carbon they are sequestering on their farms.

“We need to look at the net carbon position on farms that takes into account carbon offset as well as carbon emitted.”

Mr Cullinan then pointed to a report published in New Zealand - a country, he added, “with a similar demographic and farming profile to Ireland”.

“The report shows that New Zealand farms are offsetting substantial amounts of the carbon they are producing.

“This demonstrates what farmers in Ireland can do; if they are supported to adopt enhanced emission efficiency measures and are credited for the carbon they are already sequestering in hedgerows.”