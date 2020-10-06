Lamb trade settled at up to 530 cents/kg

Lamb prices have continued stable at factories this week, with the overall trade having settled.

Quoted prices are 490-510 cents/kg, broadly similar to where they were a week ago, plus the usual bonus payments for quality.

However, it does appear that processors are more anxious for lambs this week, and sheep farmers report that deals for up to 520 cents/kg are generally available, and some hard dealing is returning up to 530 cents/kg.

Some deals are also being reported of a slight lift in the cut-off weight in price negotiations.

There was a mixed trade at the marts Monday, and entries were also back.

There were 400 head on offer at Corrin Mart where the tops of the butchers’ lambs sold for €72 over. The top price was €127 for a pen of ten weighing 55 kgs. A pen of seven weighing 54 kgs made €122 and a pen of ten weighing 54 kgs sold for €121.

Factory type lambs sold for up to €54 over.

There was a smaller sale than the previous week at Kilkenny, with 450 head on offer. Prices for both butcher and factory lambs were easier by €2-€4/head.

Butchers’ lambs sold for up to €66 over. There was a top price of €117 for a pen of ten weighing 51 kgs. A pen of 15 weighing 52 kgs also sold for €117, and a pen of ten weighing 53 kgs made €116, while a pen of 24 weighing 49 kgs sold for €111.