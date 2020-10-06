Steady beef market despite last week’s intake increase of 2,000

The overall trade at beef factories this week shows no gains or losses for finishers or processors.

As the beef trade enters October, there is always concern that the peak season supply on the market will drive prices to their lowest level of the year.

Usually, a lot depends on the weather and on how ground conditions on farms influence the outflow of stock from farms to the factories.

Change can come very quickly at this time of the year. A week of rain is always a possibility in October, increasing the outflow of finished animals, and resulting in knock-on downward pressure on prices.

Alternatively, better October weather is not only capable of keeping a floor under the factory price for cattle, but it is also of great benefit in shortening the winter housing season on the farms.

The intake increased last week to 35,627 head, up 2,000 head from the previous week. Steers accounted for 16,889 head last week and heifers 9,444 head. There were 1,379 young bulls and 7,274 cows.

This week, prices for steers remain on a base of 360 cents/kg. Finishers are refusing to accept less, but are finding it hard to secure higher prices from processors, although there are some reports of 5-10 cents/kg being available for very choice lots. Such deals appear to be very thin on the ground.

Prices for heifers are at a base of 365 cents/kg. They are generally trading at the base price, but some deals there are reported at up to 370 cents/kg.

There are also reports that some of the processors are prepared to negotiate on weight limits this week for better quality lots of stock, for example, if only a small percentage of a load is over the preferred weight limit.

Young bulls continue to go through the factories in numbers around half that of last year, at prices which are 5-10 cents/kg under steer prices. Prices for R-grade young bulls are in the 350-360 cents/kg range, with up to 370 cents/kg for U-grade.

Cow prices have retained their gains of recent weeks which brought the best of the R-grade cows up to 340 cents/kg, for a small percentage, while 325-330 cents/kg is the general run, and ranging from 315 cents/kg. O-grade cows are making 295-310 cents/kg, and Ps are in a 285-300 cents/kg range.