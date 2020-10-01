Farming Legal Advice: Why do farms come for sale?

The first and most common reason to sell land is the ‘executor sale’. This is where the landowner has died and the land must be sold to distribute the proceeds of the estate to all to the beneficiaries. Such sales are often anticipated by neighbours, as the bachelor farmer ceases farming, and first leases out his land.
Then, when he passes on, it is put up for public auction, the excitement starts here.
The contents of a will, or even the lack of a will, make for interesting conversation in such cases, when locals speculate as to who inherited the land and whether they will retain it or sell it.
The second most common reason for selling land nowadays is marriage breakdown.
Another increasingly common reason for selling land is to pay for nursing home costs, or to repay the HSE for a nursing home loan, as people live longer and longer nowadays.
Buying a farm will more than likely be the most expensive purchase you make in your lifetime, and it is critical that you conduct a full investigation of the property and title, to avoid buying a ‘pig in a poke’.
