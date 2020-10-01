Farming Legal Advice: Why do farms come for sale?

The first and most common reason to sell land is the ‘executor sale’. This is where the landowner has died and the land must be sold to distribute the proceeds of the estate to all to the beneficiaries. Such sales are often anticipated by neighbours, as the bachelor farmer ceases farming, and first leases out his land.

Then, when he passes on, it is put up for public auction, the excitement starts here.

The contents of a will, or even the lack of a will, make for interesting conversation in such cases, when locals speculate as to who inherited the land and whether they will retain it or sell it.

The second most common reason for selling land nowadays is marriage breakdown.

Another increasingly common reason for selling land is to pay for nursing home costs, or to repay the HSE for a nursing home loan, as people live longer and longer nowadays.

The most common way of buying and selling land in Ireland continues to be ‘sale by private treaty’, which means that the seller, typically via an auctioneer, puts their property on the market and invites offers.

Another common method is by public auction.

For the bidder, you need to conduct due diligence. As the saying goes, ‘buyer beware’. A lot of questions need to be asked before you put pen to paper.

You need to walk the land and become familiar with it. You should instruct an engineer/surveyor to ensure that the contract map matches the land on the ground.

Does the property have a right of way over it? Are there listed buildings on the land? Is there a fairy fort on the land that restricts the use you can put to the land?

Is the land being sold with or without the EU/Department of Agriculture entitlements?

If there are buildings on the land, are they in good condition? Is there planning permission for the buildings on the land?

Are there any disputes with adjoining owners?

Is the property designated under the hen harrier scheme?

Does the property have access to water? Is there a septic tank on the part of the property being sold? Has the septic tank been registered, and the registration fee paid? Issues you will need to consider will include the date of installation of the septic tank, whether

planning permission was required, whether is it properly sealed and covered, and whether is it in good working order.

Are there any crops on the property being sold? If so, are the crops included in the sale or is the seller retaining the benefit?

It is essential that all contracts clearly state whether or not the property is sold with vacant possession, which means that the buyer must be able to occupy the property. This is particularly relevant when buying a tenanted farm; the seller must ensure that the tenant (and all his assets) vacated the property prior to closing.

Your solicitor will calculate how much stamp duty is due, and request this from you before the closing of the sale. The stamp duty is paid to the Revenue Commissioners. Without this stamp, the deed cannot be registered. Stamp Duty is paid on the value of the land at the rate of 7.5%. Farmers under the age of 35 who have satisfactorily attended an agriculture course, that meets Revenue’s requirements, do not have to pay Stamp Duty. The farmer must also have a business plan in place, certified by Teagasc, in advance of the closing of the purchase. However, the young farmer must not sell the land for five years after the transfer, unless the farmer is replacing the lands sold within a timeframe of one year. Also, she or he must spend 50% of their time farming the land for the five years after the purchase.

These are some examples of the important matters you need to consider. There may be more, depending on your particular circumstances.

As always, it is essential that you obtain the necessary advice from suitable professional advisers, and in particular from a solicitor who is experienced with land sale and purchases.

Buying a farm will more than likely be the most expensive purchase you make in your lifetime, and it is critical that you conduct a full investigation of the property and title, to avoid buying a ‘pig in a poke’.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie

Web: www.walshandpartners.ie