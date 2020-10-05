Why EU dairy farmers want a Biden win

With dairy products prominent in the $7.5bn worth of annual European imports on which the Trump administration has imposed import tariffs of 25%, the White House incumbent won’t find too many backers in the EU dairy industry for his re-election bid.

Instead, they will be hoping for a Joe Biden victory in next month’s US presidential election.

As a result of a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling last year, the US put tariffs of 25% on $7.5bn worth of European imports, as retaliation for Europe’s state support of the Airbus company.

The trade tension between the EU and the US notched upwards last week. when the World Trade Organisation authorised the EU to impose tariffs on US goods worth $4 billion per year, to retaliate against subsidies for American planemaker Boeing.

The two sides have been locked in a 16-year-old dispute at the Geneva-based WTO over aid to their aircraft industries, in what is estimated to be the world’s largest-ever corporate trade dispute.

Now, the EU is expected to avoid trade war escalation, by holding back from putting import tariffs on products such as Boeing jets, at least until the US presidential election is over. And if Biden wins, Europe may find trade negotiations easier.

Holding back is good news for the European Dairy Association, which co-signed a letter in August with other sectors hit by US tariffs, urging the EU and the US to end aircraft trade disputes which harm dairy companies with punitive tariffs.

If the EU is forced to retaliate, it has $4.2 billion of tariffs against the US left over from an earlier case, so it could go to war with tariffs of $8.2 billion of US imports, with the permission of the WTO.

The ingredients are present for rising trade friction between the US and the EU.

Fortunately for the EU dairy industry, its global trade and exports have been remarkably strong.otherwise, the US tariffs would be much less manageable.

For example, EU cheese exports to Japan have increased by 12% this year thanks to a trade agreement. As a result, Japan has become the second most important dairy export destination, replacing the USA.

The EU says the dairy trade with the US remains affected by the aircraft dispute, but “the upcoming presidential elections are a potential game-changer in the EU-US relations”.

EU exporters have been encouraged by the Democratic presidential candidate’s top foreign policy adviser saying Joe Biden would end the “artificial trade war” that Donald Trump launched against the EU, if he wins the US election.

Whereas the Trump administration has threatened and imposed tariffs on EU imports over the Boeing-Airbus dispute and a row over digital services tax, Biden’s foreign policy adviser Antony Blinken said the US needed to “improve our economic relations” with the EU, given the bloc’s importance as a market, and because it was detrimental to fight with US allies.

“We need to bring to an end an artificial trade war that the Trump administration started,” Mr Blinken said at a US Chamber of Commerce event.

US trade relations with Europe have deteriorated under Mr Trump, who has accused Europe of being “almost as bad over the years as China” on trade.

Trump has also repeatedly threatened tariffs on European cars and auto parts, and spoken out against the US’s trade deficit in goods with Europe.

Mr Blinken said Mr Trump had created a “self-inflicted wound that has been poisoning relations” with the EU, while imposing an economic cost on the US by pushing higher costs on to American consumers.

“Instead of hurting our own citizens, and fighting with our democratic allies, we ought to be working on a fair approach to international trade and investment,” said Mr Blinken, who served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.

He said there was “a persistent growing imbalance” in agricultural trade, because of EU rules that “prevent us from selling goods where we are very competitive”. But he recognised the EU view that when including services, where the US has had a trade surplus with the EU, the relationship was more balanced.

Earlier this summer, the US and EU agreed that the EU would eliminate tariffs on US lobsters, in exchange for tariff relief on some EU products, such as glassware and disposable lighters. But the two sides failed to agree on a more substantial trade deal.

The Biden team have shown they would be much more responsive to talks with the EU on a trade deal than the Trump administration.