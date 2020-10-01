Europe’s carbon-farming future slowly takes shape

The European Commission’s recent announcements on the carbon removal role of agriculture and forestry open up a new vista for rural Europe.

Much maligned for its belching cows and environmental damage, rural Europe can’t be blamed for worrying about its future in a world of climate action, but the Commission made it clear it sees the sector as the only one which can be a net carbon sink, by sequestering carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in soils, biomass and harvested wood products.

The Commission spelled out how sequestering carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in soils, biomass and harvested wood can generate carbon credits for member states.

The plan to store more carbon on European farmlands and forests should be pursued through a “robust carbon removal certification scheme,” according to a recent European Commission Climate Law update.

That role takes on increased importance now that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the EU’s new 2030 target to reduce emissions, increased from 40% to at least 55%, compared to 1990.

In its accompanying assessment of national energy and climate plans, the Commission said the agriculture, land use, and forestry sectors have an important role to play in storing carbon.

“With smart co-operation among farmers, with the use of technologies such as precision farming and with support to investments, advice and innovation, these sectors can already become climate neutral and begin to generate carbon removals by 2035,” said the Commission.

“Not only does this present a business opportunity for farmers; actions such as afforestation, restoration of wetlands, peatlands and degraded land are also beneficial for biodiversity.”

Becoming climate-neutral and generating carbon removals is a realistic target, because the agriculture sector produces only about 10% of the EU’s total greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions (according to the European Environment Agency, the EU agency tasked to provide independent information on the environment).

According to the Commission’s assessment of national energy and climate plans to reduce land-related emissions, “While these emissions can never be fully eliminated under existing technology and management options, they can be significantly reduced, while ensuring food security is maintained in the EU.”

“Efficient use of fertilisers, precision farming, a healthier herd, and the deployment of anaerobic digestion producing biogas, as well as valorising organic waste, are listed as examples of existing technologies that could help cope with emissions reduction.”

Such measures are being built into the national strategic plans which member states must submit as part of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and its rural development programmes which will take shape over the next year.

The CAP will be the main tool for supporting measures to reduce agricultural emissions and enhance sustainable forest management, as well as afforestation and forest resilience.

In order to facilitate this, 30% of the €750 billion post-coronavirus “Next Generation EU” recovery package, is to be ring-fenced for climate-friendly projects.

It’s a lot of money for new green technologies and to support member state programmes to reduce emissions, and will hopefully be followed by private investment diverted from fossil-fuel related investment.

Amendments are to be published by June, 2021, to make the EU’s climate and energy legislation “fit for 55%”. Included will be the Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) Regulation, and the Renewable Energy Directive.

The new legislation, and the new emissions reduction target of 55%, will be legally binding and must be reflected in national member state climate change legislation and policy.

The European Commission insists that carbon offsets should meet the highest quality standards.

Nothing fits that bill better than afforestation.

The Irish government has been criticised for last week’s rushing of legislation through the Oireachtas which sought to remove logjams in forestry licensing and in dealing with appeals against licences. Such logjams threatened to bring new afforestation in Ireland to a halt. But the Government’s decisive action shows its faith in forestry for verifiable removal and storage of carbon from the atmosphere, to help Ireland meet our 2030 EU climate commitments.

Ireland has the best potential of most EU member states to increase forest cover from our relatively low 11%. In contrast, the capacity of European mainland forests to absorb carbon has been shrinking due to increases in forest harvesting, and damage from fires and pests.

In order to be counted as a carbon sink, more carbon must be taken in than would have occurred if agriculture or forest management practices continued unchanged.

Grassland makes a huge contribution as a carbon sink, but there is little scope for Ireland to increase pasture and therefore make it a new carbon sink.

However, existing grassland must be maintained, for its role in removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the topsoil of farmland.

Agricultural soils in the EU contain around 14 billion tonnes of carbon in the topsoil, considerably more than the 4.4 billion tonnes of GHG emitted annually by all the EU’s 27 countries.

That sink must be maintained, and improved in EU countries (by techniques such as no-till farming) where soil carbon has been reduced by over-exploitation for crops.

This “carbon farming” will be included in the EU’s post-2020 CAP.

It spells a future of pasture, afforestation, “green” energy such as from anaerobic digestion, protection of natural areas such as carbon-rich soils wetland and peatland, and organic conversion.

But the big one for Ireland is 8,000 hectares per annum of afforestation, and sustainable management of existing forests, for a cumulative abatement of 21 Mt of CO2 equivalent up to 2030.