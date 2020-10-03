73-acre farm near Killarney should exceed €10,000 per acre at auction

Coming up for public auction on a date to be specified, a large residential holding close to Killarney is a rare commodity that is already attracting much interest from various sectors of the farming industry.

According to Killarney-based selling Tom Spillane, the 72.8-acre property is an executor sale that has been anticipated for some time, and interest has been growing.

The size and location of the holding, at Coolcorcoran, coupled with its long-term potential are the principal features that make it such a noteworthy prospect in an agricultural land market that has suffered no consequences from the Covid-19 governmental policies of the last six months.

“It’s a stunning farm,” says Tom of the property that’s just 4km north of Ireland’s premier tourist town, beside the point where the railway line crosses the main road. “It has 800 metres of road frontage onto the N22 and the Coolick road, so frontage onto two sides.

“It was known as the Old Killarney Racecourse,” says Tom, “and so it’s recognised in the Land Registry. It was owned by the Connor family and I’m now selling it on behalf of the executors of that estate.”

The quality of the farm is uneven, he explains, with a lot of excellent land, as well as land that would need improvement.

“There are about 22 acres that are one could describe as high bog,” he says, “and then there are 50 acres or so of the finest land you’ll see. And, of course, it’s very convenient to the town, which is very close by.”

The lower-quality fields in the property can, of course, be brought up to the level of the better portion of the land, with some investment and time.

There is also the potential that the farm offers in terms of its proximity to the town and to the N22 and the fact that it has an old traditional farmhouse on site.

“There is an old house in need of repair in the middle of it,” says Tom. “That obviously adds potential for a planning permission down the road at some point to improve it.”

The price expectation is “north of €10,000/acre, but I would be optimistically expecting that it will make more than that.”