Nutrition company investigating potential contamination of feed batches

GAIN Equine Nutrition is advising its customers this evening that it is investigating the potential presence of a contaminant in some batches of its equine feed range.

Customers are being asked not to feed the company’s products to their animals until further investigations are completed.

The contaminant, Zilpaterol, is a synthetic beta-agonist approved for use as performance-enhancer in some beef production systems outside of the EU, however GAIN Equine Nutrition has indicated that the synthetic substance “has never formed part of any formulation in any of our animal nutrition ranges”.

“A potential issue was first alerted to us based on positive test results from France Galop from some horses fed on our products in France,” Martin Ryan, Head of GAIN Equine said.

“Following receipt of this information, our quality and control team immediately commenced testing our feed products, both retained samples and also products in the market.

“Immediately on receipt of a positive test result on some individual feed samples this morning, (Friday October 2), we commenced the process of notifying all the relevant authorities and customers.

“We are working closely with all appropriate agencies, including the Irish Department of Agriculture, to fully investigate the source of this contamination.

“We will provide a more detailed update once more information is available.” Meanwhile, the company has apologised for the inconvenience caused to its “valued customers”.

“We apologise sincerely to our valued customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident and we are committed to promptly keeping you fully informed,” Mr Ryan continued.

“A thorough investigation and trace back of all feed ingredient sources is underway as a matter of urgency to determine how this external contaminant could have found its way into some batches of our equine product.”