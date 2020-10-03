Managing manure in a more environmentally friendly way

Irish farmers are becoming more environmentally-friendly in the way they manage and use cattle manure, research reveals.

Agriculture accounts for 33% of greenhouse gas emissions and 99% of ammonia emissions in Ireland, studies show, while the manure management elements of agricultural production account for 10% of agricultural-based greenhouse gas emissions, and 77% of ammonia emissions.

A recent study by Teagasc, which investigated manure management practises between 2016 and 2018, shows that more manure is being stored in slurry form in covered facilities and being spread on land through the use of more sophisticated, environmentally-friendly techniques, explains one of the report’s authors, Cathal Buckley Research Officer, Teagasc, Rural Economy & Development Centre.

The study Managing Manure, which investigated the way manure is managed, stored and applied to land, found that farmers are increasingly storing slurry in special covered storage facilities, which, from an emissions perspective is a positive trend, said Mr Buckley.

In the last study, which was carried out in 2003, 71% of slurry was being stored in a covered facility such as a roofed, slatted tank. The use of such special covered storage facilities had increased to 87% in the latest report, he pointed out.

“A covered facility means that there is less risk of gaseous emissions to the atmosphere. “Covered containers are more environmentally friendly because there is less risk of emissions,” he said, adding that since 2002 there had been significant investment in manure management facilities and that this investment was paying off.

This latest report shows that these more sustainable storage methods are becoming increasingly common.

“This evidence is positive news from a national emissions perspective,” he said.

“The other big element in the report is that farmers are applying slurry to the land through the use of low emissions slurry-spreading machinery.” In 2003, he explained, only around one per cent of total slurry was being applied by modern, low-emission slurry-spreading techniques. However, the use of techniques such as trailing shoe, trailing hose, and injection had increased to 4% in the most recent survey.

“From now on the change in regulations will mean that there will be huge transition in the farming community towards the use of this equipment,” Mr Buckley predicted.

“Essentially, this new evidence will allow policymakers to calculate our national greenhouse gas and ammonia inventories. It will allow them to access more accurate and up to date data when calculating Ireland’s gaseous emissions.”

This survey was likely to be repeated on a regular basis in the coming years, he added: “We hope to carry out a report on this area every two to three years as this will allow us to pick up on management changes at farm level and help us better estimate our national emissions from agriculture.

“It will allow credit to be given for improvement in manure management practises. We must provide evidence to Europe and further afield that we have implemented improvements to our farming practises.”