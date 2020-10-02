'Health is wealth' saying more relevant than ever in Covid-19 battle

“Health is wealth” is an old saying that is now more relevant than ever as the world struggles to halt the spread of Covid-19.

It is especially relevant for farmers who are deemed to be highly vulnerable to the infection due mainly to their older age profile and poor health status.

Preventing the spread of coronavirus and the ill health consequences pose a huge and ongoing challenge in Ireland over the coming months.

Outbreaks in the farming community are believed to be much lower than those in other sectors of the economy. However, the findings of a study on the health of farmers, conducted by a team from Teagasc and the National Centre for Men’s Health at the Institute of Technology in Carlow, have outlined some of the challenges ahead.

Dr David Meredith, Teagasc Rural Economy and Development Programme, was lead author of the study, published in the Journal of Agromedicine by the National Farm Medicine Centre in the United States.

He said there are greater numbers of older people in the rural and farming population. Generally, they are in poorer health which makes them vulnerable to Covid-19.

Continuing to adhere to public health guidelines associated with hand washing, wearing masks, and limiting close contacts are critical to keeping these communities safe.

While many farmers have limited personal contacts outside the farm due to the nature of their work, they still face infection risks associated with vital activities such as trading via the sale of produce or obtaining farm supplies.

Dr Meredith said in view of the recent increase in cases in households across the country, these precautions should continue to be followed by all members when returning from work, school, shopping, or social activities.

Obese people can face health difficulties. Picture: PA

Diana van Doorn, a doctoral scholar in farmers’ health at Teagasc / IT Carlow, said medical conditions associated with more severe symptoms of Covid-19 include lung disease, asthma, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and the co-occurrence of these with obesity and smoking.

She said research had found that 31% of farmers used medication to control risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which they used as prescribed in 95% of cases, which was positive.

However, since Covid-19, there was a marked reduction in people attending medical services, when these remained fully open, which could lead to adverse health consequences.

Dr Noel Richardson, director of the National Centre for Men’s Health at IT Carlow, said farmers need to pay particular attention to health over the winter period. Emphasis should be given to having a proper diet and taking regular exercise.

“The Irish farmers’ health research shows that 86% of farmers are overweight or obese, which is both a health and Covid-19 risk factor,” he said.

Dr Richardson said exercise along with social contact for leisure purposes within Covid-19 guidelines plays a crucial also in managing stresses.

Teagasc health and safety specialist adviser, Dr John McNamara, said an increased potential for transmission of the virus exists over the winter months due to the cold and flu season. Implementing HSE guidelines will be crucial to prevent the spread of the virus.

Additionally, wearing a suitable mask is recommended when working at less than two meters from other workers and in public areas.

Farmers' physical and mental health can also be affected by stress and worry.

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs chair Caroline Farrell, speaking earlier in the year, said Covid-19 is affecting farmers’ health in different ways, with many people feeling lonely and being stressed or anxious. She urged them to seek the help and support they need.

Other research findings published in June this year noted that 74% of male farmers have four, or more, risk factors for cardiovascular disease. This means they are three times more likely to have an acute cardiac event (stroke or heart attack) compared to those with fewer risk factors.

The study involved Teagasc, the National Centre for Men’s Health (NCMH) at IT Carlow, the Irish Heart Foundation, Glanbia Ireland, the HSE, and UCD College of Health and Agricultural Sciences.

A total of 868 male farmers participated in the baseline phase. Data was collected from 32 different locations in 12 counties in the south, east, and midlands between May 2018 and April 2019.

The research focused on livestock farmers and milk producers. Data was collected from cattle farmers at 16 livestock marts and from dairy farmers at 16 Glanbia Ireland agri-branch branch locations.

Smoking, poor diet, blood pressure, high cholesterol, lack of exercise, obesity, diabetes, stress, and excessive alcohol consumption were listed as the main risk factors.

The results reinforced previous research findings that Irish male farmers have a higher prevalence of being overweight or obese compared to the national average of Irish males (85.9% versus 68% respectively).

A total of 75% of all farmers who participated in the research were advised to visit their GP to get further support and advice.

The findings also confirmed previous research in relation to some positive trends in lifestyle behaviours such as high levels of self-reported (occupational) physical activity and a low occurrence of smoking and drinking habits.

Rural Support charity provides a confidential helpline for farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland. Call 0800 138 1678 from 9am to 9pm, Monday to Friday (voicemail and support options at other times). Find out more @RuralSupport https://t.co/tXG8OdfygJ pic.twitter.com/Itap5p7COv — Mental Health Mail (@dailybulletins) September 24, 2020

However, a difference was found between face-to-face self-reported alcohol consumption compared to self-administered reported habits, with the latter indicating more harmful patterns of drinking.

Another noteworthy finding was the high proportion of farmers who reported had visited their GP in the previous 12 months.

This is higher than the national average of Irish males (68%) and contradicts the prevailing view that farmers do not utilise GP services.

But the high level of self-reported visits suggested, according to the study, that farmers utilise GP services in response to ill-health or injury rather than for the prevention or early detection of disease.

The key overall message from the research was a reminder that there is an urgent need to address cardiovascular disease and the importance of supporting farmers adopt and sustain health behaviour changes and improve their health.