Embracing farmers impacted  by accidents

Embrace FARM was established in 2014 to support people who have been affected by farm accidents, whether through injury or the death of a loved-one.

The club hosts regular meetings for farm-accident survivors, providing them with a shared space to talk (some of them may have suffered permanent injuries); and supports are given to people who have lost a loved-one in a farm accident.

Embrace FARM is a club that people never expect to be part of, but once they have been affected by a farm accident, they can avail of support and the club is appealing to people who need help to get in contact.

An average of 2,500 farm accidents occur annually in Ireland, and this year — including up to the end of June — 12 people lost their lives; hundreds more have been injured.

Embrace FARM says many “near misses” go unrecorded each year and it is these that often turn into life-changing events for victims and their families.

“Many types of injuries present to make the farm-accident survivor group incredibly unique; it can be a mixture of people with physical injuries, such as leg and arm amputations, to brain injuries, which have left, sometimes, very indescribable after-effects to the accident victim, and spinal injuries, which have kept some people confined to wheelchairs for life,” says Catherine Collins.

“Throughout it all, they share a common thread: They all come from a farming background.”

Embrace is based in Athlone “to keep it central for as many travelling as possible”, Ms Collins said.

Demand for Embrace FARM’s services is growing and the organisation is planning to set up a group to support people in the south of the country.

The organisation was founded by Brian and Norma Rohan, a farming couple from Shanahoe, County Laois, in 2014.

Brian lost his father, Liam Rohan, to a farm accident in 2013.

Liam Rohan, in good health, was a popular and respected farmer and represented Ireland many times at the World Ploughing Championships.

Liam suffered a severe blow to his head while repairing machinery and died days later.

Like most farming families, the Rohan’s got great, invaluable support from neighbours and friends, but were surprised to find that there were few or no practical support networks, which could provide advice or counselling, available to farm families suffering such loss.

“At times, the aftermath for a farm-accident survivor is when the greatest challenges can occur,” said Ms Collins.

“The effects to one’s mental and emotional health, to cope with the new normal, is where people find themselves; the support group is confidential and provides a shared space, where anyone affected is welcome to attend.

“We are making an appeal to anyone who has suffered because of a farm accident to please get in touch with us, or if you know of someone you think could benefit from the support that Embrace FARM can offer, please reach out,” Ms Collins said.

Embrace FARM obtained its charitable status in 2017 and is now fully a not-for-profit organisation, the first of its kind for the farming community in Ireland.