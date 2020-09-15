Pest warning if timber imports increase due to forestry crisis 

Importers of logs from Germany have been warned of the danger of introducing damaging bark beetles into Ireland.

As supplies of Irish lumber run down due to felling licence appeals, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that it is currently dealing with a number of queries concerning logs from Germany, and said it regards this trade as a potential high-risk pathway for the introduction of Ips typographus (eight-toothed spruce bark beetle) and other damaging bark beetles into Ireland.

Ips typographus is endemic to mainland Europe, and if left uncontrolled, the beetle could cause significant damage to the spruce-based forestry and timber industries.

Ireland’s natural protection as an island has helped to ensure so far that this beetle and many others have been kept out.

“However, experience continues to demonstrate that bark beetles can be found even under a very small piece of bark on a log in a consignment of any size, which is why we need to be vigilant,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in the Dail last week.

He said debarking is not an acceptable import standard. Instead, there is a “bark-free” requirement, meaning that the logs must be 100% free of bark, except ingrown bark around knots and bark pockets between rings of annual growth.

“Any prospective importer is reminded to engage fully with the Department for guidance on import requirements and for Departmental inspection arrangements,” said the Minister.

Increased timber imports from Europe are likely, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin warning in the Dail last week that the Irish industry will be short of timber by November, if legislation is not passed to streamline the forestry appeals process, and a new system brought in.

He said, “It is no exaggeration to say that the forestry sector is in crisis. It is in crisis because the planning system as it exists has been overwhelmed by a very high volume of appeals to decisions taken by the forestry appeals committee.”

He said the Government has published legislation to deal with this by streamlining the appeals process to make it fit for purpose, environmentally sustainable, and administratively efficient, to deal with an appeals backlog.

“It is no exaggeration to say that thousands of jobs are at risk if this is not dealt with firmly and resolutely by the Oireachtas, and the Government will bring forward this legislation.”

He revealed that during the legislation consultation period, the volume of objections or appeals went up dramatically, "perhaps in anticipation of the legislation that was about to come in."

"This has exacerbated the situation somewhat further. The rate of appeals on Coillte’s licences increased from 30% to 80% in August, and it is likely to be 100% in September. These are not just appeals on commercial felling. Some of Coillte Nature’s new non-profit tree planting proposals, such as the Dublin mountains transformation, have also been appealed. Huge amounts of trees in the ground cannot be felled, and it is very serious. We have to deal with it and we will deal with it.

“There is a significant backlog. Forestry is a significant employer with 12,000 people directly employed in rural and regional areas,” said the Taoiseach, responding to a Dail question from Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae warned that the timber crisis threatens the forestry sector, the haulage sector, the sawmills, and the construction industry. “Bringing in timber from abroad is ridiculous, as prices have reached record peaks in the US driven by the pandemic crisis, which has resulted in a DIY boom.“

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has warned timber importers it is their responsibility to ensure imported material meets the bark-free standards required, and the Department will closely inspect consignments on arrival at quaysides. Non-compliant loads will not be allowed to discharge.

He gave the information in the Dail in reply to a question from Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock.