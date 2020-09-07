Offers already in for 57-acre land parcel near Adare

Any quality agricultural holdings in proximity to Adare, Co Limerick, that have come on the market in recent years have been highly sought after both by those looking for land to farm and by those looking to build a home surrounded by an ample amount of pasture.

A current offering from Limerick-based Chesser Auctioneers is a case in point. Although there’s no planning permission to build on the land in question, one can’t help but get the feeling that there will surely be some clients with a secondary interest in farming who’ll be chasing after it (or part of it) in the weeks to come.

The holding is a non-residential 57-acre property located in the townland of Dromard, approximately 4km south of the village of Croagh and 10km from Adare. It comprises some high-quality land naturally divided into two lots by the public road.

Lot 1 consists of 40 acres while Lot 2 contains the remaining 17.4 acres, all in grass. According to selling agent Paul O’Brien, even though the property is new to the market, the level of interest has been strong and swift, and there is already an opening offer on Lot 2.

Paul said, “Word had already gone around about it coming up. There’s good local interest and we received an offer already on the 17.5-acre parcel.”

The guide price is at just over €9,000/acre but the agents are expecting it to surpass that figure: “The fact that it’s quite close to Adare would increase its value a little bit.”

The agent notes that land sales have been doing well of late and that the smaller Lot 2 probably contains the better quality land of the two lots.