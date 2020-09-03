Ready-to-go 56-acre farm in scenic West Cork location

Price expectation  is  €12,000 per acre for high quality grass farm in West Cork
The 56-acre farm for sale at Pookeen, Baltimore, in west Cork.

Thursday, September 03, 2020
Conor Power

If someone were free to choose where to locate his or her farm, they would be hard pressed to find a more attractive location than a 56-acre non-residential holding that has recently come on the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde.

The property is in the townland of Pookeen, approximately 5km from the popular coastal village of Baltimore and 12km from the busy market town of Skibbereen.

This part of West Cork is typified by dramatically rugged land but which contains many substantial pockets of high-quality grassland in between in an almost deceptive manner. Dairying is dominant in the area and this particular property is as strong an example of a quality grass farm as you’re liable to find in any part of the country.

“It’s all in pasture,” says selling agent John Hodnett. “There’s an excellent internal road structure, with a road going through the centre and a road at the northern perimeter. It’s laid out in a number of large paddocks.”

The 56-acre farm for sale at Pookeen, Baltimore, in west Cork,  near Lough Hyne and the Atlantic.
With plenty of active farmers in the area, there has been a good deal of interest in the property so far, according to the agents. Understandably, most of the enquiries so far have been from people with a farming background, but the agents have also had enquiries from those of a non-farming persuasion. This desire to relocate into the countryside from a certain cohort is a trend that appears to have been growing in the wake of the pandemic scare. The farm doesn’t have any planning permission to build a home, however, and the main interest is strictly agricultural.

“It’s a good farm. It’s south-facing and there’s a water service to all paddocks and there are some spectacular views over Lough Hyne. And from the northern end, there are spectacular views over the Atlantic Ocean.”

Access is good to the property, with ample road frontage on its southern boundary and there are a private water supply and electricity.

“The farm is complemented by a very good quality farm building,” John points out. “It extends to approximately 3,000ft2. It incorporates cattle accommodation, cattle handling facilities and is built to a very high standard.”

The price expectation for this ready-to-go outside farm is in the region of €12,000/acre.

