Farmland market news: Property near Leap a hobby farmer's West Cork dream guide priced at €175k

Aerial view of the 11-acre hobby farm with planning for sale near Leap in West Cork.

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 20:29 PM
Conor Power

A small West Cork holding described as a “nice package” by the selling agent offers a few different elements that will appeal mostly to the hobby farming sector.

The property consists of a single-storey traditional home (with full planning permission to replace it) on 11 acres of good land in the townland of Keamore, near the village of Leap. The farm also holds some future potential with the existence of a second dwelling in the form of a ruin.

“It’s a nice package,” says Clonakilty-based auctioneer Henry O’Leary. “Obviously, there’s the old house if someone wanted to renovate it, but if they didn’t there’s full unrestricted planning to replace it with a 2,400 square feet home. Then there’s the original farmhouse, which would be well over a hundred years old. There’s obviously a chance that someone could restore that.”

The agent says that interest in this little farm in a highly productive part of Munster is attracting a good deal of interest from near and far, albeit with Covid quarantine restrictions curtailing the movements of British clients.

All the interest so far, he says, is from people who are looking for a “hobby farm or looking for a lifestyle change. The fact that the planning is there and that it’s unrestricted without any residency clause, makes it a rare commodity.”

The asking price for this rare commodity is €175,000. At €15,000/acre, it may be a tad too rich for a local expanding farmer.

