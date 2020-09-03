Veterinary advice for farmers: Another unwanted arrival in 1980s cattle imports

The monthly newsletter from Animal Health Ireland arrived last week, and with it came a “special” on Mycoplasma Bovis.

In some parts of the country, this infection is well known, and it is very definitely a “persona non grata”.

The AHI’s article tells us that detection of this infection was unknown in Ireland before 1994, and my suspicion is that this is yet another one of those foreign infections that we imported during the ’80s from continental Europe. This may be backed up by the high percentage of cases in areas of the country where the importation of heifers was at its most concentrated.

In those areas, farmers know only too well the effects of this disease. Bulk tank surveys have highlighted the presence of it in a lot more herds throughout the country than was previously believed.

The clinical signs of this disease are so varied that it makes it very difficult to follow. Some herds that have a lot of animals with the disease may have little or no clinical signs present while other herds have severely debilitated animals that are only fit for a humane slaughter.

A lot of herds have suffered from poor productivity and animal welfare problems, because there are very few really effective antibiotics available for use in the fight against this particular infection.

The most debilitating effects are seen when the animal suffers from lameness. This comes from the infection invading the joints which end up being very swollen and painful. These animals are not going to produce much milk or put on weight.

More herds are experiencing problems with mastitis due to Mycoplasma. These can show as sub-clinical, with a raised SCC; clinical; and even chronic forms.

In a lot of places, these Mycoplasma mastitis cases have proved to be incurable. Like some other forms of mastitis, this one is easily spread from one cow to the next by the person doing the milking.

Another unwanted arrival in 1980s cattle imports

There are other animals that end up with pneumonia because of Mycoplasma. This can be in the adult herd or in the calves. Mycoplasma, like Pasteurella can live in the nose and throat without ever showing any problem, but once it enters the lungs, then a catastrophic pneumonia can follow. For this reason, it can be easily spread by nose to nose contact. Laboratory confirmation of this type of pneumonia is not easy, and either a lung wash or a post mortem examination is required to find it. Mycoplasma can cause a case of pneumonia on its own, but more usually does so when the “ground is broken” by something else like a virus or lungworm etc.

One of the common findings in calves is the calf with a tilted head and drooping ears. This is due to the infection in the middle ear.

If you see cases of this on a farm. then you can be suspicious of Mycoplasma being present, and probably being the cause of the mastitis that keeps cropping up without ever being properly cured.

Because of herd expansion, a lot more herds have unknowingly bought in Mycoplasma infection; the old principles of keeping a closed herd apply here too.

An infected bull may be asymptomatic when you buy him, but once he comes under stress, he can shed it in his semen, spreading the infection to all he meets.

Unfortunately, a vaccine is not available in Europe, even though one is available in America, so we are left with bio-exclusion, and once it comes into a herd, bio-containment.

Top hygiene, disinfection, and colostrum management are some of the weapons relied upon. Your vet is the person to chat to if you think you have a problem with this disease.