“Farming is a dangerous job.”

When Liam O’Keeffe from Ballydesmond went out to his farm on June 5, 2007, he had no idea that his life was about to change.

He was attacked by a bull and sustained serious injuries, and ended up in hospital for three months following the attack.

A fitter by trade, Liam was 35-years-old at the time and looking back now he is adamant that much of his recovery was due to the fact that he was a young man at the time of the incident.

“The cows had been moved to a paddock by one of the lads that was helping me out at the time but I found the bull on his own and set about catching him with a chain,” Liam recalled as he spoke to the Irish Examiner.

“The bull attacked me and pinned me up against the wall.” Liam sustained serious injury including a broken pelvis, a broken backbone as well as internal damage.

He spent three months in hospital and has endured 12 surgeries in the intervening years.

Liam O'Keeffe with his 'Tailpainter' which he designed and manufactures on his farm. Photo: Don MacMonagle

“I worked away in between surgeries; I had no choice really because I was milking cows and I had a dairy farm to run,” he continued, before pointing out “when I was going for surgery I got fellas in to help out on the farm”.

“After going through something like that you would be glad to get up every morning.

I tried to stay positive and felt lucky that I hadn’t been killed that day - I could have been.

“So, it was nearly a bonus to be able to get up every day afterwards.

“I still suffer a bit but it’s not too bad.”

Liam says that a couple of things “went my way” the day of the accident.

“When I went into the hospital after the accident there happened to be a professor on duty that had worked in Vietnam and he compared my injuries to those that would occur if someone stepped on a mine.

“He knew what to do with me and I was lucky he was there.

“I tried to stay positive and there were times when I felt I was being more positive about things than even the doctors were.

“And I would say that helped my healing.” Meanwhile, after the accident, Liam began to notice ways of making the work easier for farmers.

And, he set up a company called Agrify with his brother.

The business is focused on improving farm profitability and productivity “by identifying, creating and selling solutions to common problems”.

“Our current product is the Agrify Tailpainter, a new device that improves fertility management of cows when using tail paint,” added Liam.

“This is under development, having undergone successful field trials of our prototype across 15 different dairy farms.” Liam also gives talks in colleges and at farm events on safety but he fears that no matter how much we talk about it, “farm safety is only taken seriously when it comes to someone’s door”.

“I would have been careful myself - I always had bulls and would never in a million years have thought that something like that would happen to me, but it did,” he continued.

“You just think it’s never going to come to your door - it’s the same for every accident I suppose.

“It’s very difficult to change things; I see dairy farms getting bigger and bigger; there is a machine now for every job, machinery is getting bigger and bigger and with every machine that comes into a yard there is more danger associated with that.

“I think that tiredness among farmers is another problem - they work long hours and tiredness is a factor when it comes to accidents.

“And, where there is tiredness, mistakes will be made and one mistake is all it takes to have an accident, in fact bad judgement is all you need.”

But, how can those issues be addressed? “I just don’t know because the money isn’t in farming to pay fellas to come in and help and more importantly the help just isn’t there any more,” said Liam.

“There have been a lot of farm accidents this year and it’s scary actually just how many there have been.

Even locally there have been two or three serious accidents over the last few months and the amount of accidents bothers me.

“Farming is a dangerous job.”