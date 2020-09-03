Video: John Hayes scrums down to help Bóthar in its hour of need

Retired rugby star and dry-stock farmer John Hayes is lending his support international charity Bóthar.

The Munster, Ireland, and Lions prop forward has been trying out a Honda TRX420FE quad bike on his farm in Cappamore, Co Limerick.

The quad bike will go to the winner of the annual National Ploughing Championships ‘Tractor Draw’ fundraiser for Bóthar, which is an important source of funds for the aid agency’s work to help some of the world’s poorest farmers.

“I’d ask the farming community and people generally to support the draw," John Hayes said. “It’s a super cause and will change lives forever.”

He has also given the Fourtrax 4x4 vehicle the thumbs up.

“Ah, I loved it, absolutely. It’s some machine, and I can see why you’d invest in one of them. Just for getting up and down the fields, they’re a lot easier. It takes all the work out of the hills.

“If you’re just going looking at stock, or crossing your farm for whatever journey, it makes it much quicker. Even getting on and off for opening gates, it’s much quicker than the tractor.

“I can imagine larger farmers and particularly dairy farmers getting great use from this.”

Visit www.bothar.ie for full details on the draw and to buy your ticket.

The rugby star had the following advice for those worried about safety.

“Like everything with farm machinery, safety is essential,” said Hayes.

“You need to respect the power of farm machinery, and they need to be in the hands of people who know how to use them. and are trained in using them.”

Full safety gear is provided with all the prizes.

Bóthar is the Irish international charity that provides the gift of livestock as a means of long-term development aid.

Proceeds from the draw will also go towards purchasing local animals for impoverished families.

Bóthar enables families and communities to overcome hunger and poverty in a sustainable way, specialising in improved livestock production and support- related training in the community. They operate in countries such as Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Nepal.

Niamh Mulqueen, Chief Operating Officer with Bóthar, said: “It’s a difficult year for everyone but while we have had huge supports put in place, the same net isn’t there for people in impoverished parts of the world, so our work goes on.

“Our National Ploughing Championships draw is our second biggest fundraiser of the year after Christmas, so we just can’t do without it.

“If we dropped it this year, we would have to drop projects, and that’s unthinkable, as that means we stop transforming the lives of some of the poorest people in the world.

“John Hayes has been brilliant.

“He’s a great supporter of ours, and was happy to help us raise awareness. He handled the quad very well, and is a great advocate for it, and we just hope now that the draw is a success.”