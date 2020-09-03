“The empty chair in the house and Christmas time as well - that’s very hard without him.

When Majella Philpott from Killarney headed off for a drive with her friend on July 28, 2011, after spending the previous three days helping her dad to fence on his farm, little did she realise how her day would turn out.

Within a couple of hours her father Dan lay dead in a field after he was run over by a tractor and Majella was on her way back to the family farm in Banteer, Cork.

A carpenter by trade Dan had retired and was spending his days on his beloved farm carrying out various tasks and enjoying the freedom of the land.

“He was always out on the farm; he loved it, that was his place,” said Majella as she recalled that fateful day in 2011.

“I’m teaching myself but I was off for the summer and working away with him.

“We had done a bit of fencing on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and when I said to him that I’d see him in the morning, he told me to take the day off.

'Dad was always out on the farm; he loved it, that was his place'.

“I had been promising a friend of mine that we’d go for a drive and so we headed off towards Ballycotton in east Cork.” During the journey Majella had her phone on silent but noticed a voicemail had been left.

She could hear a man’s voice and then she heard her mother saying: ‘tell her there has been an awful accident’.

“I rang my dad’s phone and my mom answered it; I asked her about dad and she said the tractor went over him.

“I remember to this day saying to her, ‘but is it still on him’.

“She said no it’s off him; I think it’s very bad Majella, I think he is dead.

“We turned the car around and drove back to the farm and by the time we got there my uncle and cousins had arrived.” Meanwhile, Majella went to where her dad was - down by the river.

“I went down to him still believing at that stage that when I got to him he would be fine,” she added.

“When I got to him he looked peaceful; he had a little cut above his eye; I wanted to hold his hand and I was trying to take off the glove but because it was an accident scene at that stage I wasn’t allowed to do that.

“I looked up and there was a white butterfly there…then he was taken away.” Majella says that Dan is missed so much by those who knew and loved him - particular by his family.

“His absence is felt at every family occasion; he never got to meet my little niece Ciara who is starting school this week,” she continued.

“My little nephew Daniel (10) is named after Dad and thankfully dad got to meet him; he was two when dad died and dad was so fond of him.

“Dad missed Daniel starting school as well.

“The empty chair in the house and Christmas time as well - that’s very hard without him.

“He loved going for drives on a Sunday and was always at the vintage shows.” Majella also pointed to how “surreal” the funeral was and the difficulties the family faced dealing with the subsequent inquest.

“We got a lot of solace from the fact that there were no faults with his tractor - at least the accident was not something that my dad could have prevented from happening,” she concluded.