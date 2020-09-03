'There were two accidents that day, one physical and one mental'

Ben Ryall and his wife Elaine run a pedigree Angus herd at their farm in Watergrass Hill, Cork where they produce easy calving bulls for the dairy herd.

On Monday morning January 9, 2006, Ben’s hand got caught on the PTO shaft of a vacuum tanker he was operating.

He was badly injured, dislocating his shoulder and damaging his nervous system.

While initially his coat became tangled in the machine, Ben was pulled down into the shaft but managed to untangle himself when the tractor stalled.

“I always carry my mobile phone in the breast pocket of my shirt and I was able to get out my phone and make a call for help,” he said.

“I rang the brother who lives over the road and while he was on his way over to me he rang the ambulance.” Ben was actually walking across the yard as his brother pulled in but collapsed shortly afterwards.

“I was fully conscious but I was in a lot of pain and losing a lot of blood.”

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Unit arrived into the yard with the ambulance close behind.

Medics spent some time “stabilising” Ben before he was placed on a stretcher and taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

There he underwent five-hour surgery on his shoulder.

He remained in hospital for two weeks; he had no movement in his left arm and it was swollen because of problems with circulation.

He then had to attend as an outpatient for three days each week for physio and occupational therapy.

And, this was to be his life for the next two years… “About six months after the accident I started to gain a small amount of movement in my arm,” he said.

“This progressed and eventually I was able to move my fingers.

“At that stage, I had fairly good movement in my elbow and shoulder, but I had limited movement on my wrist and fingers.

“Now I can open and close my fingers, but I can’t spread them out and I can’t twist my wrist.”

He says that while running the farm “wasn’t a problem” the physicality of carrying out necessary tasks became problematic for him.

“I couldn’t feed the silage to the cattle for example, but once they were out it was only a case of moving them from paddock to paddock and I could do that.

“Really for the first six months, I was operating with one hand because the other hand was useless.

“I couldn’t even do basic tasks like driving a nail because I simply didn’t have the hand to do it.

“I couldn’t tie laces either and to this day I can’t do that so I wear slip-on shoes all the time.”

Ben Ryall, Watergrasshill, on the farm. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Looking back now on how far he has come since that fateful day in 2006, Ben recalled how it’s the simple little things that catch you.

“One that sticks in my mind is the first time I had breakfast in the hospital after the surgery having been in a high dependency unit for four days and they gave me a hard-boiled egg and toast,” he said.

“Now, a one-armed man trying to open a hard-boiled egg really was something else…” He also says that it was his determination “to keep going” that stood to him in the long run.

“I had a huge determination to keep going; I wasn’t going to let the accident determine who I was."

“I was positive and determined to prove that this wasn’t going to stop me from doing what I did.

“That attitude helped me through the worst of it as did the tremendous encouragement I got from my wife.”

But despite his positive outlook, the accident took its toll on his mental health.

“I say to people now that there were two accidents that day: one was the physical accident and the other was the mental accident. And by that I mean mentally I got knocked by it all.”

Nearly 11 months after the accident Ben found himself having difficulties trying to sleep and when he went to the doctor he was advised he was suffering from depression.

“I went on medication for depression and that did resolve things, but I know I was depressed and it came about because of all the medication I was on as a result of what happened to me in the accident and the impact the accident had on me,” added Ben.

Meanwhile, he is still farming, but he and his wife have been forced to make changes as a result of the accident.

Ben Ryall, Watergrasshill, on the farm. Picture Denis Minihane.

“I’m still farming away, but we have made some lifestyle changes; our outlook on life is different now to what it was before the accident.

“I have become more grateful and appreciative of what I have now; life is not about how much money you have, it’s about the life you have to live and how you live that life.

“It’s important to enjoy life; we farm to live, we don’t live to farm.

“We do farming well and we love what we do.

While the Ryalls sell bulls across Munster they also export stock overseas including to Spain and Germany.

Bord Bia also accesses their farm when it is engaged with tour groups.

The couple has one of the largest pedigree Angus herds in the country with 80 cattle to the fore on the farm.