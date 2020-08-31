Uneasy calm and price stalemate after the storms in the beef market

The trade for beef remained stable at the factories this week.

There’s a stalemate of finishers resisting price cut attempts by processors, in a battle to determine which side can hold out the longest.

Processors cannot enforce lower prices for cattle because they need to maintain the beef cattle supply at or near its current level, to meet market requirements.

Meanwhile, improved weather has reduced fears of sharp deterioration in ground conditions on farms after the storm deluges of rain, and helped to ease pressures on finishers to lighten stocking rates.

The weather over the next few weeks could be a vital factor in determining the flow of cattle to the factories, and the trade.

The intake at factories was slightly increased last week at 35,034 head.

The supply of steers continued very strong at 16,851 head, with heifers accounting for 9,314 head, and young bulls at 1,253 head.

The supply of cows was steady at 6,902 head. The figures are not comparable with 2019, because of the farmer blockade disruption at factories 12 months ago.

Cattle have performed very well in an excellent grazing season, and most finishers are finding weights are up on last year. But the downside of that is that processors are hinting at tighter weight limits.

Processors have succeeded in tightening their rein on the base price for steers at 360c/kg. Some are trying their hand at buying for a lower price, without much success, but finishers trying to squeeze over 360c/kg base for steers this week are up against a stone wall, with few succeeding.

Processors have put heifer prices on a par with steer prices, by offering a base of 360c/kg, although there are some reports of up to 365c/kg being secured, and the occasional lot of high quality heifers managing to command a base price at 370c/kg.

Prices for young bulls are generally quoted at 350c/kg for R-grade, with around 340c/kg offered for O-grade. The supply of young bulls continues to run at around half the 2019 level, indicating the waning interest of processors (and farmers) in young bulls, compared to last year. This is most likely a factor in the increased intake of steers compared to 2019.

The trade for cows is steady or a shade improved. Some of the best quality R-grade cows are making 315c-320c/kg, and there have been some reports of up to 325c/kg being secured.

O-grade cow prices are ranging from 290c to 305c/kg, and P-grade are at 285c-295c/kg.