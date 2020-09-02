On September 16, 2014, Robert Bradshaw left his home in Cullen Village, Co Tipperary to do his day’s work.

What he didn’t know at the time was that he would not be returning to the house for six months because and accident later in the day would leave him paralysed from the waist down.

Recalling the day with clarity he says, “in the blink of an eye everything was taken from me”.

A farmer and steel erector, Robert was carrying out demolition work on an existing farm building in Castlemartyr so that a new one could be built in its place.

“We started to take down some of the old roofing which was all old sheeting and at about 12:30pm I stepped down for a second from the roof onto an interior wall within the building,” he said.

“For some reason I got a trip on the wall, tumbled down and landed on my back on the ground.

“I was paralysed instantly but I didn’t realise that at the time. I thought I was able to get back up; I didn’t feel any pain at all.

“Then I couldn’t move, I was literally welded to the ground and I couldn’t feel anything from the waist down.”

His workmate realised the “situation was bad” and when the farmer arrived on the scene he immediately rang the doctor; he also rang for the ambulance.

“The doctor arrived first and I was given something for pain; then the ambulance people began putting me on a special stretcher and I was taken to University Hospital Cork (UHC),” continued Robert.

“That evening I had an MRI scan - they were checking to see if I had a head injury; I felt that things weren’t too bad and that I had just broken a few bones.

“The hospital staff asked me if I could move my toes and I thought they were moving but it transpired they weren’t moving.”

At that point, a decision was made to transfer Robert to the Mater Hospital in Dublin because his spinal cord was damaged.

He underwent surgery the next morning and when he woke up in the afternoon “I knew I was in trouble”.

“To be honest with you from that day to this I haven’t put a leg under me,” he added.

“I was paralysed and that was it…” Robert remained in hospital for six months and during that time his home was adapted for wheelchair use.

But aside from the physical trauma of the accident, its impact also took a toll on his mental health.

“I often say to people when you have an accident like what I had, it’s very physical at the beginning and then as time moves on it becomes about the mental side of you.”

“As the days pass it all starts to dawn on you and you wonder what’s going to happen now?

“I had a wife and three kids to think about; loads of bills and a mortgage; and I was self-employed and the breadwinner - and suddenly all of that was taken from me.

“There was also the realisation that I wouldn’t be going back to my job - a job that I did like, because there was no way I could be a steel erector in a wheelchair.”

He also had to figure out how to manage his farm.

“In the last two years we sold all the stock and I had to rent out my land because I just can’t manage it.

“I couldn’t expect people to be looking after me hand and foot for the rest of my life especially from the farming end of things.”

The accident was life-changing for Robert and he has faced many challenges along the way.

“In the blink of an eye everything was taken from me and its very easy to look back now and say I could have done this, I could have done that, but hindsight is a great thing as people say.

“In my case, hindsight would depress you thinking about it...I just have to keep going.

“It takes time to adjust to your new life in a wheelchair - it takes years in fact but for me I’m just getting on with things.

“I’m at home and I have to accept that I can’t go out working any more.”

Now, six years on from the accident, Robert spends time in the gym, he swims and he also tells his story at farm safety events.

He says, for him, it’s about staying positive and focused.

“My wife didn’t sign up to spend the rest of her life with a disabled man either, and we have kids so I had to come out of the fog, you might say, for their sake as well as my own,” he continued.

“I just couldn’t be down in the mouth all the time I just had to make the best of things.

“Everyone is depressed if you’re depressed so the bottom line is I just had to get up and get on with it.

“I get up every day; I do a lot of exercise - I swim a good bit and I work out in the gym and obviously with Covid-19 that’s over for the time being but it’s nice to get a break too from that.

“That fills the days a bit for me and any time I get the call I go around to the sites do my speech and tell my story.”

Robert also availed of counselling - which helped.

“I wouldn’t be a person who talks about his feelings too much but I did get counselling which helped me to cope better with everything.

“I talked things out and that really helped me; it made me realise too that the help is there if you want it.

“I needed it and I’m not a bit ashamed to say that; I needed help to talk things through and get me through the hard times.

“I still have bad days but all I can do is tell myself that my situation could have been a lot worse.

It is what it is and I just have to get on with it.”