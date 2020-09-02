​​​​​Farmers top the poll in marriage to nurses and teachers

Great news today, especially for nurses and teachers. Chances are, when the time comes to marry, the fellow you will end up with will be someone like me! A dark, handsome rogue of a farmer.

And how do I know this? Well, not too long ago, I was privy to some exciting

information taken from a recent census, titillating stuff, the kind of information that only investigative journalists like me can uncover.

It confirmed what I had suspected all along, that nurses and teachers find us farmers irresistible.

It seems that 11% of nurses end up falling into the wholesome arms of a farmer.

About the same percentage of teachers find it hard to resist our earthy charms, with dozens of them falling at our feet every day.

Farmers beat every other occupation hands down when it comes to capturing the hearts of the nurse and teacher, which comes as no surprise to me.

I remember in my single years, when meeting a girl, often the question would be posed if I hailed from the land. “Are you a farmer?”

“Why do you ask?” I would inquire. “Is it because of my suave and sophisticated nature?”

“Well yes,” she would reply “but also because you have a calf in the back seat.”

And there you have it. That’s the beauty of farming. The work is never done.

I was often out on a date with a nurse or a teacher, or indeed both, when my phone would ring with a neighbour annoyed that my cattle had broken out again.

“You have to return home immediately,” he would roar, “before they tear my trunks off the line.”

And that’s the point I’m getting to, there is never a dull moment in the life of a farmer.

One minute, you might be in the company of a ravishing beauty, the next you are back home on the ranch up to your armpits in work.

And there is none better than a nurse to understand that an emergency situation cannot be put off for another day.

I remember another time doing a line with a nurse, and she wondering why farmers get such bad press.

I told her she was reading the wrong newspaper, and suggested she pick up a publication like this one.

At the time, she was a top nurse, working for one of the greatest surgeons Ireland had ever known.

Anyhow, he would often turn to her, when cracking open a chest cavity, and say “it’s a farmer I’d love to be, if only I had the brains.”

And then, I remember another time, going out with a teacher for a spell.

She was entirely spellbound by my wild ways.

I had sheep at the time, blackface mountain ewes, who were the bane of my life.

They had me driven to distraction, and it was this aspect of my character that she loved the most.

“Oh darling,” she would say, throwing her arms around me, “take me now. Take me, you weather-beaten fool!”

Of course I couldn’t, especially at lambing time.

Eventually she too had to go, as did so many other teachers and nurses before her.

In the end, I was a farmer rare to the breed, as the woman I went on to marry was neither a teacher or a nurse.

But don’t let that stop you. The fact remains, when it comes to husbandry of every variety, it’s hard to beat the farmer.

In case you don’t believe me, check out the Central Statistics Office’s analysis of the Census 2016 data

to spot the trends of who marries whom.