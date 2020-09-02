Climate action may be new minister McConalogue’s best bet

Only tillage and dairy have been worthwhile farming enterprises in recent years, with the other main activities all returning negative market incomes (if direct aid payments, mostly from the EU, are excluded).

These are the two enterprises governments turn to, for realistic prospects of growth.

Therefore, it is a considerable setback that bad weather has damaged the cereal harvest to the extent that an already expected large fall in annual cereal profit margins and incomes will be even steeper.

Although the overall summary of 2020 farming is likely to be that Irish farmers dodged yet another bullet this year, with the Covid-19 pandemic impact on incomes not nearly as bad as some had feared, farmers will know that there are plenty more bullets on the way, as they plan ahead for the coming year.

A gradual recovery in commodity prices, government assistance for the beef sector, and price stabilising payments from milk processors, have offset market disruption since the Covid-19 threat emerged in the spring.

Feed, fertiliser, and energy costs on farms are all lower than was the case in 2019.

However, were a second wave of the virus to occur, then commodity prices could again come under pressure.

Recent storms and rain have damaged the harvest, and could shorten grazing seasons unless the weather improves. The mini-drought in May and into June (which Munster largely escaped) left its mark on tillage farms in the form of much reduced yields, even before the harvest ground to a halt, at the halfway mark, with further yield losses inevitable.

One of the bright spots is that profitability on sheep farms are set to increase by 15% or more in 2020.

However, sheep farmers still depend on EU payments for income, and the collapse in wool prices has been dispiriting.

The next big bullet heading for farmers is, of course, Brexit uncertainty.

To avoid a huge slump in Ireland’s export-orientated food industry, farmers seem to depend on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson not risking cutting links with the EU without a trade agreement in place.

So, never a dull moment, as usual in the farming world.

Having effectively had no established agriculture minister for months is also somewhat unsettling.

How will new minister Charlie McConalogue approach his brief?

Problem-solving and putting out fires will keep the new incumbent busy, but what will be his longer-term plan?

Will it veer towards the very challenging continuation of agri-food’s great growth of the past, with €13bn of food and drink exports setting new records, or towards putting farming forward as a champion of climate change?

The latter seems the more politically safe route.

A good start was already made in this area by ex-minister Dara Calleary and forestry junior minister Pippa Hackett, trying to resuscitate forestry with draft legislation to align the forestry licencing and appeals system with other similar planning processes.

Dairy has been the powerhouse of agri-food growth but is running out of steam.

Milk production will increase 3-4% this year, but a continuing nitrates and climate change clampdown will restrict future growth.

Expected nitrates proposals next year such as grazing platform stocking rate restrictions, and chemical fertiliser restrictions, will be major deterrents.

In tillage, the only other potentially profitable main enterprise, the area under crops has declined by 15% over the last decade, and by more than 40% since the early 1980s.

Since the early 1990s, the number of growers has declined by almost 60%.

EU regulations have left farmers uncompetitive compared to North and South American producers whose crops have become the main non-grass feed source for Ireland’s livestock.

Our annual grain production is about 2m tonnes, but our net imports of all main feed ingredients are about 4m tonnes.

The imported feed comes from crops grown in non-EU countries with less onerous regulatory regimes.

As well as making EU crops uncompetitive, regulations have increased the risk of crop failure due to banning of pesticides.

The ban on using neonicotinoid insecticides, blamed for killing bees, has contributed to an expected fall in sugar production of as much as 25% from this year’s beet crops in France and Germany.

Ireland has extra competitive disadvantages for tillage farming, in the form of high land and labour costs compared to other EU states.

Production of potatoes has declined by 46% since the mid-1980s.

It’s hard to see where growth in agricultural production could come from, but it’s also hard to see where it could be exported to. In addition to the possibility of huge tariffs on sales to the EU, world markets are fragile due to Covid-19.

Global GDP is expected to shrink by 3% in 2020, a larger decline than experienced during the 2008–2009 financial crisis.

If the pandemic fades away in time, global GDP might recover by 5.8% in 2021.

The Covid-19 induced contraction in economic activity is projected to weaken global demand for agricultural commodities.

Over-supply of many agricultural commodities in the short run, leading to increasing surplus stocks may hold down commodity prices even after normal levels of consumer demand resume.

These are the market developments farmers will mull over as they make plans for 2021 crops or livestock herds.

It’s ominous that farmers have not proceeded with works in almost one-third of the farm projects approved for TAMS grant aid, and have not submitted a grant claim.

The bureaucracy surrounding the scheme may have defeated some of them, but there may also have been pullbacks from plans for farm development.

It’s another sign that harnessing agriculture for climate action may well be new Agriculture Ministers Charlie McConalogue’s best bet, unlike his predecessors who have thrived on the year-after-year increases in export earnings.