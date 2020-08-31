Last days of EU survey to test Irish awareness of oceans and seas

A new EU survey has been launched to gather Irish people’s opinions and levels of awareness of oceans, seas, coastal and inland waters.

The results of the survey will be used to inform the development of a major flagship ‘mission’ to be funded by the European Union under the forthcoming Horizon Europe programme (2021-2027).

The Mission for Healthy Oceans, Seas, Coastal and Inland Waters will bring together funding, expertise, stakeholders and citizens to help restore our ocean and waters by 2030, by reducing human pressures on marine and freshwater environments, restoring degraded ecosystems and sustainably harnessing the essential goods and services that they provide.

The online survey is open until Friday, 4 September 2020.

This 10 minutes survey is open to all citizens on the island of Ireland. Go to https://missions-get-involved.ec.europa.eu/ if you want to take part.