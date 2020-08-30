51-acre residential Tipp-Limerick border farm for sale in up to six lots

The residential lot of the 51-acre holding near Rearcross, Co Tipperary, for sale in six lots with GVM Auctioneers.
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 19:18 PM
Conor Power

Although originally intended to be put up for public auction next month, a 51-acre residential holding presented in six lots in Co Tipperary will now be sold by private treaty.

The latest restrictions come at a time when the appetite for public auctions appears to be strong, with social-gathering-related laws pushing auctions back to the traditional arrangement of taking place at the property. Last Friday, a 76-acre non-residential farm sold at just under €20,000/acre in Athy with Newbridge-based Jordan Auctioneers in locked-down Kildare.

GVM Auctioneers in Limerick will surely be hoping that it won’t make much of a difference to the business of selling this residential farm that comes in a total of six separate lots, all of which are located around the village of Rearcross, Co Tipperary, close to the border between Limerick and Tipperary

“The land is a mixture of hilly land and some low-lying pasture land,” says selling agent Tom Crosse. “Some of it is best suited for summer grazing but there are some very nice fields in it.”

It is also a property that has potential and will benefit from investment by the next owner or owners.

Lot 1 is a three-acre holding. Lot 2 (across the road from it) consists of 9 acres. Lot 3 is a 16-acre holding. Lot 4 is an 11-acre property. Lot 5 has 10 acres with the single-storey farmhouse and outbuildings. Lot 6 is a 1.5-acre field.

“The farmhouse is in need of renovation,” says Tom, “but it’s a pleasant one-storey home and it will make a nice holiday home or rental property or as an owner-occupier home. There is local interest in this lot.”

Rearcross Village is on the main road between Thurles and Limerick (about 30km from each) and the price expectation is between €5,000 and €6,000 per acre.

