Up to €15,000 per acre expected for farm near 'Ford' village

Apart from producing one of the most influential figures in motoring history, the area has been regularly producing very good quality sought-after land.
The 27-acre non-residential farm for sale at Mounteen, near Ballinascarthy in West Cork.
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 20:52 PM
Conor Power

Ballinascarthy in West Cork is famously associated with American car manufacturer Ford. 

It was from this village that William Ford,  father of the company’s founder Henry Ford, came.

Apart from producing one of the most influential figures in motoring history, the area has been regularly producing very good quality sought-after land.

The current offering from Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde is as fine an example of this agricultural tradition as one can find. 

It consists of a 27-acre non-residential farm in the townland of Mounteen, presented in two separate but adjacent lots and just 3km from the ancestral Ford home.

“This is a quality land holding,” says selling agent John Hodnett. 

“It has been recently re-seeded (two months ago) and it’s suitable for any agricultural enterprise. 

It has the benefit of good road frontage in south-facing divisions that are securely fenced.

The property is naturally divided in two and is being offered either as an entire holding of 27 acres or in two separate lots of 15.5 acres and 11.5 acres and it will be interesting to see how that plays out over the coming weeks and months.

“It’s located in a very good agricultural region too,” says John. 

“Interest is good so far. I have interest from the farming sector as well as from the hobby farming sector.”

A deep-bored well ensures a reliable water supply and there is electricity on the property.

The price expectation is “in the region of €12,000 to €15,000 per acre”, a price that’s in keeping with local figures from recent years.

