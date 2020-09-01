Fungi and larvae-killing worms will be used to tackle crop pests

High-tech insect towers, pest-eating fungi, and tiny larvae-killing worms may be used in the latest battle against crop pests in Irish fields.

These techniques are now being investigated as potential non-insecticide strategies in the battle against crop pests out in the fields, according to a new report.

“As 2020 is the International Year of Plant Health, it is important to evaluate how we will manage plant health into the future, a future where we will have to contend with a changing climate, and attempt to manage pests with a greater emphasis on non-pesticide approaches, in order to adhere to increasing consumer pressure to decrease the impact of agriculture on biodiversity and ecosystem services,” says Michael Gaffney, senior research officer with Teagasc’s horticulture development department.

New regulations, such as the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive and the ‘Green Deal’, he says, will significantly impact how we manage our crops in the decades ahead, almost certainly with fewer pesticides. There is, therefore, he warns, a need to increase our knowledge of pest behaviour and strategies to minimise their impact.

“In particular, the use of insecticidal products has received significant focus in the last decade and the number of available insecticidal active ingredients has fallen sharply, with few new ingredients coming to market.

“It is in this context that Teagasc is working to adopt, adapt, and develop a number of new integrated pest management (IPM) strategies to reduce insect damage in Irish crops.”

This research, says Mr Gaffney, aims to give better, real-time advice to farmers “as to what the currently levels of virus may be in the country and if there is a need to apply appropriate controls”. He points to the mushroom industry, which has been controlling pest flies for years through the use of naturally occurring nematodes, small worms which pass on bacteria that kill the fly larvae.

“This technique is also used in the soft fruit industry, and in nursery stock, to kill off the larvae of weevil pest,” he says, However, up to now, all of this work has been done indoors — the big challenge is to see how effective the same strategies would be out in the fields.

“To date they have been used under protection, but we want to use them in a field setting. We can also use insect-killing fungi to the same end — but we are researching how to make it more effective outdoors.

“When you can put a roof on the situation and have a controlled environment these techniques are very effective. However, going forward the challenge is how do we take these techniques and make them effective outside where the temperature is changing and the moisture in the soil varies.

“The question is how to deploy these systems outdoors. We need to look at these controls and work out where they will be effective.”

As part of this new approach, which is detailed in the current issue of Teagasc’s TResearch journal, high-tech insect towers in Cork, Dublin, and Carlow will be used to monitor the patterns of pests and the viruses they carry.

A tower is currently being installed in each of the counties of Cork and Dublin, while a tower has been in operation in Carlow since January.

The towers, says Mr Gaffney, look like “an old-style telephone box with a 12-metre pipe protruding from the roof.” “We want to understand the behaviour of certain insects and the viruses they carry; in other words how and when they move in and out of crops and how we pick them up.

“The insect tower network is widely used in the USA and the UK. It basically involves sampling on a consistent basis,” he says, explaining that the top of the tower, which has the diameter of a saucer, pulls air into the tower.

“There may be organisms in the air that get sucked into the tower. There, their movement is slowed and they spin into a small cup that collects samples for the lab.

“We sort this collection into insects that we are interested in. We use laboratory-based DNA technology to identify and test the pests to see if they are carrying a virus which causes damage to a potential crop, for example Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus.

“This virus stunts the growth of barley, wheat and oats,” he says, adding that the insect towers can be deployed as research tools for different projects in the future.

“We also have a range of mobile towers which are being used to monitor horticultural pests in different regions throughout the country.”