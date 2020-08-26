45acre West Waterford stud farm constitutes a rare package

Situated in a charming corner of West Waterford, Waterpark Stud is a 45-acre residential holding described by the selling agents as a “boutique stud farm”.

Listed with Brian Gleeson Property of Dungarvan and Ardmore, the farm is located close to the village of Ballyduff (5km to the east), and is roughly equidistant from Fermoy and Tallow (about 12km from both).

According to the agents, the holding boasts stunning views of the Blackwater Valley.

“It’s an exceptional holding,” says Brian, “comprising circa 45 acres of land including 30 acres of top-class pasture, 14 stables, feed houses, stocks, a loading bay, a six-unit horse walker, a hay barn, two turn-out sheds, a kennel block, a dog run and a manmade pond.”

All facilities and outbuildings are in excellent condition. Its current owner, Eric Cantillon, although based in the UK, is a horse breeder originally from the area, who was familiar with the property when it was part of a larger farm.

For him, bringing the holding up to its present state was as much a labour of love as it was a viable business:

“It used to be a well-known dairy farm. back when my sister’s late husband was running it,” says Eric.

“I used to work on that farm milking the cows and feeding the pigs when I was a kid.” When Eric purchased the farm about five years ago, he set about clearing the old units and embarking on a refurbishment project that saw it transformed into what it is today.

“With the house, we literally had to take it apart and put it back together again,” says Eric.

The four-bedroom dwelling on the farm has been completely renovated and tastefully decorated, its position offering superb countryside views. Accommodation includes entrance hall, kitchen/dining room/lounge, sitting room, toilet, four bedrooms (master ensuite) and a bathroom.

This part of Ireland is synonymous with the equestrian scene and Waterpark Stud is one, of a number of similar operations in the area that include major flat and national hunt farms such as Castlehyde, Grange, Beeches, Rathbarry, and Coolmore.

With a guide price of €695,000, this is a unique package that will surely attract a number of viewers over the coming weeks and months.