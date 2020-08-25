North’s factories pay 8c/kg over quotes on average for prime beef

Analysis of the beef cattle trade in Northern Ireland shows that finishers happy to take the prices quoted by processors are losing out on 9c/kg (8p/kg).

The Livestock & Meat Commission of Northern Ireland took deadweight prices paid for R-3 steers in 2020, and compared them to prices quoted by major beef processors in the North.

They found the prices paid have been consistently above the quoted prices during 2020 so far.

The widest differential between quoted and paid prices for R-3 grading steers was 17p/kg, in the first week of April.

The differential narrowed to just 4p/kg in the first week of May.

The differential between quotes and prices paid has been maintained despite upward movement in the deadweight beef trade in recent months.

Meanwhile, during 2020 to date, some in-spec R-3 grade steers were bought at, and below, processors’ quoted prices.

The LMC said the differential between quoted price and price paid may not be as wide for other grades of cattle, because R-3 steers that meet all other specification requirements meet the widest range of retailer orders and are therefore more likely to be rewarded by the Northern Ireland market than other cattle.

The LMC advised finishers to produce cattle that meet market specifications and to use the base quotes from the major plants as a starting point for negotiation before presenting cattle for slaughter.

It said prime cattle prices in the North are based on a grid, with a U-3 grade quote as a base price. The grid agreed by the industry is a guide only, with variation in its application from plant to plant. In reality, the price paid for prime cattle is primarily driven by supply and demand, and is open to negotiation.

Only R-3 steers in spec for age, weight, grade, number of farms, and FQ status were included in the analysis. Angus, Hereford and organic cattle were excluded, as bonuses for these cattle at point of slaughter are not included in base quotes.